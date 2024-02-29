VALENCIA, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With less than three months to go until the launch of its new ship, Cunard has revealed a glimpse of the elevated retail experiences awaiting guests on Queen Anne.

The world's most iconic luxury cruise line has announced a unique collection of 115 household brands that will have a presence on board, from luxury watchmakers Bremont to the beauty division of French fashion house, Chanel.

And 27 of these exciting brands also represent first-time partnerships for Cunard – including Hugo Boss, Raishma, Chapel Down, Whittard, and 886 Royal Mint. Garrard, the first official crown jeweler in the UK, will also have its first boutique on board a Cunard ship.

In addition to an expertly curated selection of fellow Walpole brands on board, Queen Anne will also herald a new era of retail therapy at sea. Walpole is the official sector body for British luxury, and Cunard became a Walpole member in 2019.

The ship's redefined retail spaces, expertly designed by Sybille de Margerie, will feature meandering pathways to inspire exploration and intrigue, enabling guests to intuitively weave through areas, with seamless connections leading shoppers from one category to another.

The on-board experience

From light-filled boutiques with stunning sea views housing covetable jewelry, clothing, accessories, and gifts to carefully curated collections of pre-loved accessories from designer names for a sample of sustainable indulgence, Queen Anne will boast several feature spaces designed to bring products to life in up-close experiences.

The Grand Lobby Boutiques is the ultimate venue for retail indulgence and is where guests will find the first ever Garrard fine jewelry boutique at sea, as well as Queen Anne's Cabinet of Curiosities, and Experience Lounge.

The Cabinet of Curiosities is a dazzling new concept featuring 38 display cases showcasing curated treasures from a variety of luxury brands that will celebrate the style and intrigue of travel.

This immersive, one-of-a-kind rotunda gallery will showcase a 360-degree display of collectibles, jewelry, fashion, and art from Cunard's partner brands – such as Chanel and Bremont – that are available to buy, alongside never-before-seen treasures from the luxury cruise line's archives.

Another element of Queen Anne's elevated retail offering is the Experience Lounge, a space where retail intertwines with food and drink, allowing the ship to enhance activations and events in style.

To further enhance the guest experience, Queen Anne will boast a dedicated Shopping Host, the only role of its kind in the Cunard fleet. This personal shopping concierge will have an extensive knowledge of the available assortment as well as brands' stories to offer guests a rewarding retail experience.

Furthermore, a personalization desk will be available for guests who wish to add a personal touch to purchases through engraving, embossing, and more.

Queen Anne

Throughout her maiden season, Queen Anne will sail from Southampton on itineraries to the Mediterranean, Scandinavia, the Canary Islands, and the Norwegian Fjords, visiting more than 60 unique destinations in 16 countries – taking in several of Europe's most enchanting ancient cities.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, said: "Luxury ocean travel is all about escapism and being immersed in a world full of unique and enriching experiences. It's a philosophy we are passionate about bringing to life with our new ship Queen Anne, which is why we are all so excited about her elevated retail offering. Nowhere else will travelers be able to find such a beautifully curated collection of luxury brands at sea or learn about heritage brands in such an engaging way as with Queen Anne's Cabinet of Curiosities."

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships on the North Atlantic, since 1840, celebrating an incredible 183 years of operation. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys for generations, Cunard is world class. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment and outstanding service. From five-star restaurants and in-suite dining to inspiring guest speakers, the library and film screenings, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. Destinations include Europe, the Caribbean, the Far East, Alaska and Australia.

There are currently three Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria and a fourth ship, Queen Anne, will enter service in 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

