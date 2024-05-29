SEATTLE, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the leader in ultra-luxury cruises and expedition travel, continues to innovate and elevate its onboard offerings with Zero @ Sea, a new zero-proof mixology program introducing a unique array of non-alcoholic cocktails that provide a refreshing twist to the line's world-class beverage offerings. Zero @ Sea offers an inventive menu of mixology cocktails, with ingredients and flavors free of alcohol, such as elderflower, bursts of fresh citrus, botanical spirits, and more. Zero @ Sea cocktails are available fleetwide in all bars and lounges aboard the ships together with an upgraded selection of nonalcoholic wines, sparkling wines, and beers.

"We understand that our guests' preferences are always evolving, and we've seen an increasing demand for non-alcoholic beverages. Our new Zero @ Sea program was designed to meet those needs for alternatives to traditional alcoholic beverages," said Gerald Mösslinger, Senior Vice President, Guest Operations. "The heart of our ultra-luxury experiences is to provide our extraordinary guests the luxury of choice, and we're proud to offer an extensive menu of innovative and delicious zero-proof cocktails for guests to enjoy when they sail on Seabourn."

Zero @ Sea presents a unique menu of non-alcoholic cocktails, meticulously crafted to mirror the same level of artistry and attention to detail synonymous with Seabourn's world-class culinary offerings that rival the finest restaurants anywhere. The menu exclusively sources premium zero-proof ingredients, featuring unique twists on popular cocktails such as the "Amalfi Spritz" with non-alcoholic Rosé and Lyre Italian Orange; "Ginger Blossom" with Seedlip Groove 42, elderflower and ginger ale; "Ginny 'n Tonic" with Optimist Bright, elderflower and grapefruit; and the "Not So Cosmo," inspired by a hybrid of the popular cosmopolitan with the garnish of a classic old fashioned.

The new cocktails were developed by Seabourn's expert culinary and beverage team, led by Michael Simon, senior manager of restaurant and bar operations, and Francisco Fernandes, corporate manager service operations.

"Our team was inspired by the growing interest in and increasing requests for alternative cocktails and non-alcoholic options among our guests. In response, we developed premium, zero-proof cocktails that not only promise flavor but are also visually appealing," said Simon. "The new Zero @ Sea menu pledges a delightful experience for every guest, assuring that the absence of alcohol does not equate to a compromise in taste or complexity."

Seabourn's new offerings are the latest updates to the onboard culinary experience, including Solis, a new fine dining experience that celebrates Mediterranean cuisine inspired by the places visited by the line's ultra-luxury ships. Solis launched on Seabourn Quest in January 2024 and will be implemented on Seabourn Ovation, Seabourn Encore and Seabourn Sojourn by spring 2024.

