  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Carnival Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCL   PA1436583006

CARNIVAL CORPORATION

(CCL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-14 pm EDT
9.600 USD   -1.74%
Shore power premiere in Germany: For the first time, two cruise ships use the shore power plant in Rostock-Warnemünde simultaneously

04/17/2023 | 03:47am EDT
On April 16, 2023, AIDA Cruises celebrated the start of this year's cruise season with the double call of AIDAsol and AIDAmar in Rostock-Warnemünde and a cruise industry first in Germany. For the first time, two cruise ships were connected simultaneously to a shore power facility in a German port on the same day enabling the ships to reduce emissions and noise by turning-off the engines.

"We are delighted by this successful shore power premiere in Rostock-Warnemünde. Thanks to the opening of further shore power facilities in European ports, we will be able to expand our commitment this year. Our goal is to be able to use shore power in all ports in the future. We therefore welcome the decisions of other ports to develop a corresponding solution. With our commitment to decarbonization, we are not only driving the energy transition in the cruise sector, we are also providing an example of how to shape local value creation in our destinations sustainably," says Felix Eichhorn, President AIDA Cruises.

For the company, the use of shore power to supply energy to its cruise ships is an important contribution to reducing emissions to almost zero while ships are docked in port. Shore power pioneer AIDA Cruises has been considering the use of this environmentally friendly technology in the planning and construction of its ships since 2004. More than ten years have passed since Europe's first shore power plant started its regular operations with an AIDA ship in Hamburg Altona (Germany)

In 2021, the first shore power facility for cruise ships opened in the Baltic Sea region opened with AIDAsol in Rostock-Warnemünde on the occasion of the 12th German National Maritime Conference. With a capacity of up to 20 megavolt amperes (MVA), two cruise ships can be supplied with electricity at the same time in Warnemünde at berths P7 and P8.

As part of its Green Cruising Strategy, AIDA Cruises has been investing in a sustainable cruising for many years. For example, AIDA Cruises pioneered the use of low-emission liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the cruise industry as an important bridging technology. The company is further expanding the use of alternative energy sources such as shore power and the usage of battery systems to operate its cruise ships. In addition, jointly with various partners the company is intensively working on solutions for the usage of regenerative or synthetic fuels. In July 2022, AIDAprima became the first large scale cruise ship to use a blend of marine biofuel. As part of the Carnival Corporation & plc family of cruise brands, AIDA Cruises aspires to achieve carbon-neutral ship operation for its fleet by 2050.

Rostock, April 16, 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Carnival Corporation published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 07:46:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 21 023 M - -
Net income 2023 -408 M - -
Net Debt 2023 29 973 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -30,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 12 330 M 12 330 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,01x
EV / Sales 2024 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 87 000
Free-Float 70,0%
Chart CARNIVAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Carnival Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARNIVAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 9,60 $
Average target price 11,94 $
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Josh Weinstein President, CEO, Director & Chief Climate Officer
David Bernstein Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Micky Meir Arison Chairman
Richard Brilliant Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Stuart Subotnick Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARNIVAL CORPORATION19.11%12 330
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.12.90%51 923
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.14.21%38 357
ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP25.33%15 819
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED11.15%15 012
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION23.79%11 901
