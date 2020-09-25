ADRs End Friday Trading Mostly Higher

By Allison Prang

International stocks trading in New York ended largely higher Friday.

Carnival plc and Westpac Banking Corp. were among the companies with ADRs that traded actively.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.4% to 132.21. The European index increased 0.1% to 109.51, the Asian index improved 0.9% to 194.70, the Latin American index fell 0.4% to 140.45, and the emerging markets index increased 0.7% to 338.63.

ADRs of Carnival rose 7.7% to $12.34 a share. The company's Costa Cruises brand announced that it has refigured its itineraries for April through November of next year. Barclays also boosted its ratings Carnival and other cruise companies, and said it thinks "the worst is in the past for the sector."

ADRs of Westpac Banking rose 6.5% to $12.29. Australia's second-biggest bank recently agreed to pay a $920 million fine to settle a suit over violating terrorism-financing and money-laundering laws.

--Dave Sebastian and Alice Uribe contributed to this report.

