CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC

(CCL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ADRs End Friday Trading Mostly Higher

09/25/2020 | 04:51pm EDT

By Allison Prang

International stocks trading in New York ended largely higher Friday.

Carnival plc and Westpac Banking Corp. were among the companies with ADRs that traded actively.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.4% to 132.21. The European index increased 0.1% to 109.51, the Asian index improved 0.9% to 194.70, the Latin American index fell 0.4% to 140.45, and the emerging markets index increased 0.7% to 338.63.

ADRs of Carnival rose 7.7% to $12.34 a share. The company's Costa Cruises brand announced that it has refigured its itineraries for April through November of next year. Barclays also boosted its ratings Carnival and other cruise companies, and said it thinks "the worst is in the past for the sector."

ADRs of Westpac Banking rose 6.5% to $12.29. Australia's second-biggest bank recently agreed to pay a $920 million fine to settle a suit over violating terrorism-financing and money-laundering laws.

--Dave Sebastian and Alice Uribe contributed to this report.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -1.42% 91.55 Delayed Quote.-48.30%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 9.68% 15.07 Delayed Quote.-72.97%
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION 7.39% 17.58 End-of-day quote.-27.45%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 355 M - -
Net income 2020 -8 502 M - -
Net Debt 2020 17 520 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,20x
Yield 2020 3,59%
Capitalization 11 448 M 11 448 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,56x
EV / Sales 2021 2,90x
Nbr of Employees 150 000
Free-Float 57,9%
Chart CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC
Duration : Period :
Carnival Corporation & Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 16,89 $
Last Close Price 13,74 $
Spread / Highest target 126%
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arnold W. Donald President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Micky Meir Arison Chairman
Josh Weinstein Chief Operating Officer
David Bernstein Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Gregory A. Sullivan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC-72.97%11 372
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL., INC.-39.68%29 626
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-25.10%23 036
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED5.94%13 025
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD-55.08%12 874
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-23.81%9 185
