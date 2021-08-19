Carnival & : Adventures Abound As Seabourn Announces Seabourn Venture's Inaugural Itineraries 'Wild & Ancient British Isles Voyage' And 'Scottish And Norse Legends Expedition,' On Sale August 19, 2021

SEATTLE, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel company, is appealing to adventurers and historians alike with the announcement of Seabourn Venture's new inaugural itineraries, Wild & Ancient British Isles Voyage and Scottish and Norse Legends Expedition, setting sail in April 2022.

The first of the line's two new purpose-built, ultra-luxury expedition vessels, Seabourn Venture is scheduled to depart for its inaugural voyage on April 10, 2022, exploring the United Kingdom in an unprecedented way with a 12-day Inaugural Wild & Ancient British Isles voyage from Greenwich (London), England, to Leith (Edinburgh). The ship will then sail on a 12-day Scottish and Norse Legends Expedition out of Leith (Edinburgh) on April 22, 2022, exploring the coastal beauty of Scotland and Norway en route to Tromso, Norway. These voyages are available for booking on August 19, 2021.

From Tromso, Seabourn Venture will embark on its previously announced deployment for its first summer season in the Arctic, starting on May 4, 2022. The ship will set sail in the Arctic, exploring many far-flung destinations in Svalbard, the North Cape and other locations in Norway, as well as Iceland, Greenland, and the Canadian Arctic Archipelago. Guests who can't get enough of expedition cruising with Seabourn can combine the two new itineraries into a 24-day British Isles & Norse Legend Expedition voyage. For the even more adventurous, combine the two new itineraries with the following 11-day Svalbard Exploration sailing for an epic 35-day expedition voyage.

"We're looking forward to the dawn of a new era of expedition cruising, and our inaugural Seabourn Venture itineraries through the British Isles, Scotland and Norway are the perfect beginning," said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. "Our first purpose-built expedition vessel, Seabourn Venture, is a ship unlike any other, with a perfect blend of luxury and adventure to break boundaries and create lasting memories in destinations brimming with natural and cultural marvels."

Highlights from Seabourn Venture's inaugural voyages include:

Wild & Ancient British Isles Voyage

The 12-day inaugural voyage starts from the location that gave name to the Greenwich Meridian before setting sail to see world-renowned Tresco Island and its exceptional subtropical plant haven, Abbey Gardens. Visit Dublin, UNESCO's City of Literature, taste whiskey from one of the famous and remote Islay distilleries, and take a Zodiac cruise to see Staffa Island and catch a glimpse into Fingal's Cave. Head to Iona where St. Colomba established an Abbey in the year 563, watch charismatic puffins come and go from their nests on Lunga Island, and explore remote and fascinating St. Kilda – 'the edge of the world' – to discover its history and stories. Round out the adventure with a visit to the ancient archaeological treasures of the UNESCO site on the Orkney Islands and a Zodiac cruise to the vast seabird colonies of Copinsay.

Scottish and Norse Legends Expedition

Set sail to Fair Isle in the North Sea where 70 inhabitants live in traditional crofts amid an island covered with sheep and birds. Visit Mousa and its Iron Age round tower, admire the UNESCO site of Bergen, and take in the beautiful art nouveau city of Ålesund. Cruise by Zodiac through the majestic Lofoten Islands and into narrow Trollfjord, discover the UNESCO site of the Vega Archipelago and the elder ducks that sustain life there, and set foot on Nordkapp, the northernmost end of Europe.

Seabourn Venture will further take advantage of Seabourn's standing as the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage and offer UNESCO Partner Tours that visit a number of World Heritage Sites around the globe. On the first two itineraries, the ship will visit many destinations that are home to UNESCO sites, including:

Am Bile, St. Kilda, Scotland – A volcanic archipelago with a spectacular landscape including some of the highest cliffs in Europe where large seabird colonies nest. Explore the history and the remains of 2,000 years of human inhabitance in extreme conditions.

– A volcanic archipelago with a spectacular landscape including some of the highest cliffs in where large seabird colonies nest. Explore the history and the remains of 2,000 years of human inhabitance in extreme conditions. Bergen, Norway – Visit Bryggen, the old wharf where the Hanseatic League ran its trading empire in the 14 th century. Old wooden buildings with narrow alleys and small workshops and rooms make for fascinating exploration.

– Visit Bryggen, the old wharf where the Hanseatic League ran its trading empire in the 14 century. Old wooden buildings with narrow alleys and small workshops and rooms make for fascinating exploration. Dublin, Ireland – The inspiration for renowned authors Jonathan Swift , Oscar Wilde , and Nobel Prize-winner James Joyce , with their inspirations woven into the city through named bridges, streets, and buildings.

– The inspiration for renowned authors , , and Nobel Prize-winner , with their inspirations woven into the city through named bridges, streets, and buildings. Flåm, Norway – Stunningly beautiful fjord landscapes with steep mountains that plunge from 1,400 meters into the pure green sea.

– Stunningly beautiful fjord landscapes with steep mountains that plunge from 1,400 meters into the pure green sea. Greenwich ( London ), England – Visit the historic town center, Royal Park , and related institutional buildings – architectural symbols of English artistic and scientific endeavors from the 17 th to 19 th centuries.

– Visit the historic town center, , and related institutional buildings – architectural symbols of English artistic and scientific endeavors from the 17 to 19 centuries. Kirkwall , Orkney Islands, Scotland – Home to archaeological treasures including Skara Brae, the Ring of Brodgar, the Stones of Stennes, and Maeshowe tomb.

– Home to archaeological treasures including Skara Brae, the Ring of Brodgar, the Stones of Stennes, and Maeshowe tomb. Leith ( Edinburgh ), Scotland – The old town with a medieval fortress and adjacent new town with neoclassical form has far-reaching influences on European urban planning and gives the city its unique character.

Inclusive Expedition Experiences and Equipped for Exploration

Seabourn Venture and its sister ship will provide a wide range of included experience shore excursions at nearly every destination the ships will visit. In addition, the ships will offer inclusive expedition experiences, such as hiking, snorkeling, scuba diving, and Zodiac cruising. Guests will have ample opportunities to get the most from explorations of spectacular destinations on exhilarating sea-level adventures, from cruising picturesque fjords and waterways to trekking scenic islands, and viewing and learning about birds, seals, whales, and other wildlife. In addition to complimentary excursions, the ships will also offer optional shore excursions and Seabourn Expeditions with kayaking and two custom-built submarines at select destinations. These experiences will provide close-up views of wildlife and natural scenery, as well as unforgettable intimacy with the underwater wonders of the ocean.

The ships' knowledgeable, world-class 26-person expedition team of scientists, scholars and naturalists will operate and lead all of the Seabourn Expedition experiences. On Seabourn Venture's first two voyages, the following expedition experiences are scheduled for in-depth exploration:

Ålesund, Norway – via kayak and submarine

– via kayak and submarine Baile Mór, Iona, Scotland – via Zodiac landing and kayak

– via Zodiac landing and kayak Brønnøysund, Norway – via kayak

– via kayak Hugh Town , Isles of Scilly, UK – via kayak and submarine

– via kayak and submarine Isle of Runde, Norway – via Zodiac cruise, kayak, and submarine

– via Zodiac cruise, kayak, and submarine Mousa, Shetland Islands, Scotland – via Zodiac landing and kayak

– via Zodiac landing and kayak Rathlin Island, Northern Ireland – via Zodiac cruise and kayak

– via Zodiac cruise and kayak Skarsvåg, Norway – via kayak, and submarine

– via kayak, and submarine Staffa, Scotland – via Zodiac cruise, kayak, and submarine

– via Zodiac cruise, kayak, and submarine Svolvar (Lofoten), Norway – via Zodiac landing, kayak, and submarine

– via Zodiac landing, kayak, and submarine Tobermory, Isle of Mull, Scotland – via kayak, and submarine

– via kayak, and submarine Trollfjord, Norway – via Zodiac cruise

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel. Our all-inclusive, boutique ships offer: all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading onboard team; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; and a pedigree in expedition travel borne through the Ventures by Seabourn program. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe travel, traveling to more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. The line is also the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage.

Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

