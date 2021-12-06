Log in
Carnival & : Altitude on Arvia – sky high activities on Britain's newest cruise ship

12/06/2021 | 09:52am EST
Altitude on Arvia - sky high activities on Britain's newest cruise ship



A high ropes experience, tropical themed mini-golf and water splash zone will all form part of a new top deck Altitude experience on Arvia, P&O Cruises newest ship to be launched in December 2022.

Britain's most environmentally-friendly ship, powered by LNG, has been designed as the "sunshine ship" and will include a number of "adventure firsts" set high up on the top deck.

Altitude Minigolf will include water hazards, tiki huts, "hippos" and night-time illuminations and the nine-hole course will be open throughout the day and evening.

Altitude Splash Valley will be a cooling aquazone for all the family with water jets, shaded areas and ocean views.

Altitude Skywalk is set 54 metres above the ocean and is the company's first ever high ropes experience with varying courses to suit all abilities.

Sports Arena - an outdoor sports court for football, basketball, short tennis or cricket.
P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: "These thrilling new Altitude experiences will have fun and excitement at their heart. Holidays are about trying new things, being with friends and family and of course capturing the perfect holiday photos.

"Whether it's the perfect putt, getting soaked by the jets or putting on a brave face with the Skywalk, there will be action and adventure images for everyone as we push new boundaries with Arvia's top deck."
Example Arvia cruise:

Caribbean, 14 nights, £2,099pp
P&O Cruises is offering a 14-night cruise on Arvia (K302A) for £2,099 per person for an inside cabin. Departing Jan 21, 2023, the price includes flights, kids' clubs, full board meals and entertainment. Departing from and returning to Bridgetown, Barbados, including flights from the UK, ports of call are Barbados, Curacao, La Romana, St Kitts, Antigua, St Maarten, Martinique and St Lucia.

To book go to www.pocruises.com or see a trusted travel agent

For images visit: https://www.pocruisespresspictures.com/p/ourfleet/C385289688/altitude

About P&O Cruises
P&O Cruises is Britain's favourite cruise line, welcoming guests to experience holidays with a blend of discovery, choice, relaxation and exceptional service catered towards British tastes. P&O Cruises' fleet of premium ships combine genuine service, a sense of occasion and attention to detail.

In May 2021, P&O Cruises launched Iona, its first Excel class ship. The new LNG-powered ship, with 5,200-guest capacity, is the largest ship built to serve the UK market. Iona features enhancements to already successful brand signature venues from the existing fleet, as well as features newly developed for Iona.

P&O Cruises' second LNG-powered Excel class ship and sister ship to Iona is named Arvia, meaning from the seashore, and will join the fleet in December 2022. Arvia is the latest evolution in the P&O Cruises experience, embodying the newest trends in travel, dining and entertainment, and will be the epitome of a sunshine resort sailing year-round to the warmest climates.

The 185,000 tons ship, 345m in length, with 16 guest decks will feature Altitude Skywalk a unique high ropes experience, a swim-up bar and stunning infinity pool, a new restaurant Green & Co featuring Mizuhana serving a plant and fish-led menu, Ocean Studios cinema, 1,300sqm of shopping and the Oasis Spa and Health Club.

With over 200 destinations worldwide, P&O Cruises Itineraries are carefully curated to inspire discovery, and are varied to suit newcomers and experienced guests alike. With a wide choice of holidays from two days to three months there is something for everyone.

The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

For further press information please contact:
Michele Andjel, michele.andjel@carnivalukgroup.com 07730 732072
Jenny Hadley, jenny.hadley@pocruises.com 07825 120088

Disclaimer

Carnival plc published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 14:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
