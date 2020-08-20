Carnival & : COSTA RESTARTS CRUISE OPERATIONS IN SEPTEMBER, WITH TWO NEW ITINERARIES IN ITALY RESERVED FOR ITALIAN GUESTS

COSTA RESTARTS CRUISE OPERATIONS IN SEPTEMBER, WITH TWO NEW ITINERARIES IN ITALY RESERVED FOR ITALIAN GUESTS

From September 6 Costa Deliziosa will depart from Trieste to visit Bari, Brindisi, Corigliano-Rossano, Siracusa and Catania. On 19 September Costa Diadema will leave from Genoa, calling at Civitavecchia/Rome, Naples, Palermo, Cagliari and La Spezia.

Genoa, August 20, 2020 - Costa Cruises presents two new itineraries for the restart of its cruises in September, allowing to rediscover, in safety, Italy's finest destinations.

From September 6 to September 27, Costa Deliziosa will depart every Sunday from Trieste, allowing guests to rediscover five destinations in Southern Italy rich in charm, history and culture, such as Bari and Brindisi in Puglia, Corigliano-Rossano in Calabria, Siracusa and Catania in Sicily.

On September 19,Costa Diadema will leave from Genoa to call at magnificent Italian art cities and seaside resorts in the western Mediterranean: Civitavecchia/Rome, Naples, Palermo, Cagliari and La Spezia.

The two new Costa Cruises itineraries are reserved for Italian guests only, in order to ensure a responsible and safe restart, given the recent evolution of the epidemiological scenario. The departures available at present are September 6, 13, 20 and 27 for Costa Deliziosa, and September 19 for Costa Diadema. They will be on sale on the company's website and in travel agencies starting next week. Guests already booked will receive more information about their cruises over the next few days.

All destinations of the two itineraries can only be visited with protected shore excursions organized by Costa. The Costa Deliziosa itinerary is truly unique because it allows guests to rediscover an incredible variety of proposals in a single holiday. From the mitteleuropean atmospheres of Trieste to the baroque wonders of Catania, with the spectacular Etna volcano; from the old town of Bari with its characteristic narrow streets, to the wonderful island of Ortigia in Siracusa; from the old town of Brindisi, which is also the starting point for visiting Salento, to the licorice museum and the Sila National Park in Corigliano-Rossano. Costa shore excursions will also take guests to visit beautiful destinations near the ports of call, such as Lecce, Ostuni, Otranto, Gallipoli, Noto Taormina, Modica, Ragusa, Sibari, with gastronomic itineraries to taste the local cuisine. The Costa Diadema itinerary allows guests to enjoy extraordinary cities for culture and history, together with seaside resorts with wonderful sun and sea. Genoa, Rome, Naples and Palermo are true symbols of the best that Italy has to offer. In Cagliari and La Spezia, guests can both spend a day on beautiful beaches such as Poetto Beach in Sardinia, and visit enchanting places like Florence, Pisa, Lerici and the Cinque Terre.

With the aim to allow guests to better enjoy their holidays, while respecting safety of guests, crew and local communities, the company has developed the Costa Safety Protocol for its fleet. The Costa Safety protocol is a very comprehensive set of measures and procedures in response to the COVID-19 situation, relating to all aspects of the cruise experience, both on board and ashore. Supported by a panel of independent scientific experts in Public Health, the Costa Safety Protocol is consistent with the health protocols defined by the Italian Government and European (EU Healthy Gateways) authorities. The protocol will be constantly updated based on the evolution of the scenario and medical knowledge.

The company also wishes to thank the Flag State authorities, Italian Regions, local institutions, health authorities, harbour master's offices, ports and terminals and RINA, for their constant support and co-operation to ensure a responsible, smooth and well organized application of the new regulations and protocols approved by the Italian Government for the restart of cruises in all the ports of call of Costa Deliziosa and Costa Diadema new itineraries.

Costa Cruises will continue to constantly monitor the evolution of the epidemiological situation, with the aim, working together with the relevant authorities, to offer additional itineraries starting from October 2020, with an increasing number of ships.

