Carnival & : COSTA TOSCANA TAKES THE SANREMO FESTIVAL TO THE SEA

COSTA TOSCANA TAKES THE SANREMO FESTIVAL TO THE SEA

Costa Cruises' new "green" ship, at anchor in front of Sanremo, will be the first floating stage in the Festival history.

Every evening, on board, Orietta Berti and Fabio Rovazzi will host performances by exceptional Italian artists.

Genoa, January 31, 2022 - On the occasion of the 72nd edition of the Sanremo Festival, the most popular Italian song contest, music arrives for the first time also at the sea, thanks to the collaboration between Costa Cruises and Rai Pubblicità .

Costa Toscana, the new "green" ship of the Italian company's fleet, will be the floating stage for the live shows of two stars of the past editions of the Festival: Orietta Berti and Fabio Rovazzi. They will be joint by exceptional Italian artists, who will perform every evening on the stage of one of the ship's theaters.

Costa Toscana will be a constant and regular presence at the Sanremo Festival not only on television, on Rai Uno, but also on the radio. Indeed, the program "Tre per due" of Rai Radio Due, with the "Gemelli di Guidonia" singers, together with the band "Stefano Signoroni & the MC", will be on board for the entire duration of the Festival.

"Costa Cruises is back to the Sanremo Festival as a protagonist, with an initiative that has never been made before. For the first time, we will bring the music of the Festival to the sea, on board of the Costa Toscana. Our new ship is not only at the cutting edge of environmental sustainability, but also a magnificent and spectacular vacation spot, where to have fun and share emotions. The ideal set for an event like the Sanremo Festival. Moreover, we hope that our initiative will support the recovery of the tourism sector, which Italy needs so much" - says Mario Zanetti, President of Costa Cruises.

Orietta Berti and Fabio Rovazzi will also be the stars of an entertaining web series, broadcasted on Costa's social channels, which will recount their experience on the Costa Toscana at the Sanremo Festival and will allow the audience to discover the new ship. The six episodes were conceived by Fabio Rovazzi himself together with Hello, Costa's social media agency, and written by Matteo Grandi, with direction by Carlani and Dogana, and production by Don't Movie.

"We will participate in the Sanremo Festival with a truly unique project, in which our Costa Toscana will become an important part of the most popular television show among Italians. Thanks to this initiative, we will have the opportunity to make people discover the new flagship in an original and high impact way. Costa Toscana is indeed an extraordinary platform of entertainment and innovation, which combines perfectly with a product on which we are investing to introduce many new features. On the occasion of the Festival, we have also created a dedicated web series, through which we will show how beautiful, fun and relaxing it is to be on board the Costa Toscana. An experience that our guests will also be able to enjoy from March 5, when the ship will set sail on her first cruise" - states Roberto Alberti, SVP & Chief Commercial Officer of Costa Cruises.

Costa Toscana is moored at anchor about one kilometer from the port of Sanremo, where she arrived on January 30 and will stay until February 6. On board, there will be no public presence, except for who will contribute to the events planned on board, in addition to the ship's crew members. For the occasion, a special health protocol has also been developed and shared with the relevant health authorities.

Costa Toscana is the new Italian-flagged ship in the Costa Cruises fleet. Built at the Meyer shipyard in Turku (Finland), she will leave for her first Mediterranean cruise on March 5, 2022, from Savona. Designed as a true traveling "smart city," the ship is powered by liquefied natural gas, the most advanced technology currently available in the maritime sector to cut emissions, which Costa was the first to introduce on cruise ships. On board, 100% separate waste collection and recycling of materials such as plastic, paper, glass and aluminum is carried out. The entire daily water requirement is met by transforming sea water through the use of desalinators. Energy consumption is reduced to a minimum thanks to an intelligent energy efficiency system.

The interiors of Costa Toscana are the result of an extraordinary creative project, curated by Adam D. Tihany, created to enhance and bring to life the best of this wonderful region in a single location. Furniture, lighting, fabrics and accessories are all "Made in Italy", created by 15 partners highly representative of Italian excellence. The on-board offer is perfectly integrated into this extraordinary context: from the Solemio Spa, to the areas dedicated to entertainment; from the themed bars, in collaboration with major Italian and international brands, to the 21 restaurants and areas dedicated to the "food experience", including the new Archipelago restaurant, which offers menus created by the three star chefs Bruno Barbieri, Hélène Darroze and Ángel León, as well as raising awareness and funds for sea conservation projects carried out by the Costa Crociere Foundation.

