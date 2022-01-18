Carnival & : Fall in love with the world again on a season of over 150 new voyages in 2023 with Cunard

Fall in love with the world again on a season of over 150 new voyages in 2023 with Cunard

Luxury cruise brand Cunard unveils over 150 new international voyages, sailing on its three Queens between 23 April and 15 December 2023.

Across the new itineraries, the iconic fleet of Queen Elizabeth, Queen Mary 2 and Queen Victoria, will call at 120 unique ports in 35 countries, with 23 late evening departures and 15 overnight stays with voyages between two nights and 37 nights in duration.

Queen Mary 2, as the world's only ocean liner, will sail a programme of 18 Transatlantic Crossings, with departures from both Southampton and New York. In addition, a Mediterranean fly-cruise season from Barcelona, a series of 10-night roundtrips in Alaska, an Independence Day sailing calling in Boston, a 16-night Baltics voyage with an overnight call in St Petersburg and a 14-night Canada and New England voyage offering three full days in Quebec are just some of the highlights.

"We're thrilled to launch such an exciting programme of new itineraries, giving the opportunity to those new to Cunard - or new to cruising in general - the chance to visit the places they've always dreamed of, escape, unwind and feel special," says Carnival UK President, Sture Myrmell. "From famous city destinations to breathtaking natural wonders, the Cunard 2023 New Voyages offer the perfect way to rediscover the joy of exploration while enjoying our signature White Star Service and all the other special touches that set a Cunard cruise apart from the rest."

The World Awaits 2023 New Voyages - Key Itineraries

The Canary Islands (V312)

The volcanic terrain of Tenerife's Teide National Park and Sintra's Moorish palaces (tours from Lisbon) are among the UNESCO World Heritage sites awaiting discovery on this 12-night voyage of Spain and Portugal.Queen Victoria departs Southampton 27 April 2023. Inside staterooms from £1,299 per person.

North Cape Discovery (V315)

Immerse in a land of forest and water, where ancient wooden houses decorate the streets, waterfalls spill from verdant gullies, and soaring mountains reflect in mirror-like fjords. Queen Victoria departs Southampton 6 June 2023. Inside staterooms from £1,699 per person.

Transatlantic Crossing, New England and Canada (M329H)

Sailing roundtrip from Southampton, you'll travel to New York via Transatlantic Crossing, before embarking on an exploration of New England and Canada that includes three days in Quebec. Queen Mary 2 departs Southampton 22 September 2023. Inside staterooms from £3,299 per person.

Mediterranean Highlights (M316)

Pisa's UNESCO World Heritage listed leaning tower, the Sistine Chapel in Rome, and Gaudi's architectural legacy, the Sagrada Familia, are all within reach on this 14-night voyage sailing from Southampton. Queen Mary 2 departs Southampton 9 June 2023. Inside staterooms from £1,999 per person.

Alaska (Q320)

Guests will be charmed by Ketchikan's colourful totem poles, as they keep a watchful eye for humpback whales, and absorb the splendour of skyscraper-tall glaciers, on a voyage to Alaska's icy fjords. Queen Elizabeth departs Vancouver 8 June 2023. Inside staterooms from £1,499 per person.

Western Mediterranean (Q330B)

The sparking azure waters of the French Riviera, Pisa's UNESCO-listed leaning tower and Ibiza's captivating old town, Dalt Vila, await discovery on this 7-night Mediterranean voyage from Barcelona. Queen Elizabeth departs Barcelona 25 September 2023. Inside staterooms from £899 per person.

Whether seeking the tropical warmth of sandy beaches, the unparalleled beauty of icy frontiers, or the allure of cities steeped in history, the world awaits with Cunard.

The World Awaits 2023 New Voyages are available to book for past guests on 1 February and are on general sale from 2 February 2022.

