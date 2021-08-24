Carnival & : Kristina Vogel on relaxation tour with AIDA

Kristina Vogel on relaxation tour with AIDA

From Japan directly to a Baltic Sea cruise - Kristina Vogel is enjoying her free time on board AIDAprima after her return from Tokyo, where she was able to accompany the Olympic track cycling competitions as a TV expert and is gathering strength for her next big task. In December, the exceptional athlete will christen the new ship AIDAcosma.

Kristina Vogel spent a week exploring the ship and quickly found her favorite spots. Whether in the whirlpool, on the restaurant terrace, in the gym or in the hammock on the balcony - the expansive view of the sea allowed her to relax. There was plenty to discover on the excursions to Visby or Stockholm.

'I had a great and relaxing first cruise, saw a lot and felt the AIDA feeling everywhere. Now my anticipation is rising for the christening of AIDAcosma. I'm looking forward to my godchild and many more wonderful voyages.'

AIDAcosma offers guests exciting experiences with features well-known from AIDAnova such as the Beach Club, the Theatrium with its 360° stage, the TV studio and the spacious Body & Soul Organic Spa. Culinary delights await guests in 17 restaurants and 17 bars. New highlights include a bouldering wall, the Fun Park with double water slide, and the spacious Ocean Deck at the stern, which extends across the entire width of the ship. The infinity pool offers magnificent views of the sea.

Rostock, August 24, 2021