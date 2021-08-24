Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Carnival Corporation & plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCL   PA1436583006

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC

(CCL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Carnival & : Kristina Vogel on relaxation tour with AIDA

08/24/2021 | 06:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kristina Vogel on relaxation tour with AIDA



From Japan directly to a Baltic Sea cruise - Kristina Vogel is enjoying her free time on board AIDAprima after her return from Tokyo, where she was able to accompany the Olympic track cycling competitions as a TV expert and is gathering strength for her next big task. In December, the exceptional athlete will christen the new ship AIDAcosma.

Kristina Vogel spent a week exploring the ship and quickly found her favorite spots. Whether in the whirlpool, on the restaurant terrace, in the gym or in the hammock on the balcony - the expansive view of the sea allowed her to relax. There was plenty to discover on the excursions to Visby or Stockholm.

'I had a great and relaxing first cruise, saw a lot and felt the AIDA feeling everywhere. Now my anticipation is rising for the christening of AIDAcosma. I'm looking forward to my godchild and many more wonderful voyages.'

-------

AIDAcosma offers guests exciting experiences with features well-known from AIDAnova such as the Beach Club, the Theatrium with its 360° stage, the TV studio and the spacious Body & Soul Organic Spa. Culinary delights await guests in 17 restaurants and 17 bars. New highlights include a bouldering wall, the Fun Park with double water slide, and the spacious Ocean Deck at the stern, which extends across the entire width of the ship. The infinity pool offers magnificent views of the sea.

Rostock, August 24, 2021

Disclaimer

Carnival Corporation published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 10:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC
06:24aCARNIVAL & : Kristina Vogel on relaxation tour with AIDA
PU
04:52aFTSE 100 Rises as Miners, Travel Stocks Gain
DJ
08/23CARNIVAL & : Adventures Abound As Seabourn Announces Seabourn Venture's Inaugura..
AQ
08/23CARNIVAL CORPORATION : Purchase of Shares
AQ
08/23PRESS RELEASE : Dialog Semiconductor Delivers WiRa(TM)-Enabled Solution to Enhan..
DJ
08/21CARNIVAL & : 1st cruise ship from California in months heads to Mexico
AQ
08/21CARNIVAL & : Corporation Purchase of Shares
PU
08/19CARNIVAL & : Adventures Abound As Seabourn Announces Seabourn Venture's Inaugura..
PR
08/19European ADRs Down 1% Thursday Morning
MT
08/19CARNIVAL & : Corporation Purchase of Shares
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 770 M - -
Net income 2021 -6 546 M - -
Net Debt 2021 25 034 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,00x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25 370 M 25 370 M -
EV / Sales 2021 18,2x
EV / Sales 2022 2,93x
Nbr of Employees 70 000
Free-Float 67,5%
Chart CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC
Duration : Period :
Carnival Corporation & plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 22,83 $
Average target price 28,77 $
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arnold W. Donald President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Bernstein Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Micky Meir Arison Chairman
Gregory A. Sullivan Chief Information Officer
Josh Weinstein Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC1.39%25 370
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.1.69%43 687
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.10.58%34 287
ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP7.44%20 439
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED0.31%14 759
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-4.26%11 128