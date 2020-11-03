Carnival & : P&O Cruises puts summer 2022 holidays on sale with launch offers and booking flexibility

P&O Cruises puts summer 2022 holidays on sale with launch offers and booking flexibility

A range of early booking offers are being introduced alongside P&O Cruises new summer 2022 programme.

More than 150 holidays both from the home port of Southampton and Mediterranean fly/cruises are available to book, with offers including a 5% low deposit on all cruises.

A 10% discount for past guests also applies, as well as a 5% discount for new guests making a Select Price booking. Child places are available at £49 for off-peak holidays and £199 for peak holiday periods. All offers are available until December 14, 2020.

The cruises range from four night breaks to Amsterdam through to a 30 night itinerary to North America and Canada.

Summer 2022 will be new ship Iona's second season in the Norwegian fjords. Seven night holidays, which start at £599 per person, depart from and return to Southampton with ports of call including Stavanger, Olden, Ålesund and Haugesund.

Pre-registration for summer 2022 holidays starts today November 3, 2020 with all holidays on sale from Wednesday November 11, 2020.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: 'As so many of us have missed out on summer holidays this year, we know our extensive range of cruises for summer 2022 will be eagerly anticipated. We are already delighted with the demand for holidays in 2021 and we are confident that our guests will be looking forward to further opportunities to sail with us the following year.

'All our summer 2022 holidays are available with a 5% low deposit, plus generous discounts if taking advantage of our launch offers and the opportunity to spread the cost monthly at no additional cost. Additionally, our flexible booking conditions allow guests to move their booking as many times as they like before paying their holiday balance.'

Highlights of the summer 2022 programme, which runs from April to October 2022, include:

Iona's seven night Norwegian fjords holidays offering spectacular scenic cruising and calls including the UNESCO World Heritage site Geiranger as well as Olden and Alesund.

Britannia cruising the Mediterranean with destinations including La Spezia (for Florence and Pisa) plus overnight calls to Barcelona. Britannia will also offer Baltic holidays including two day calls to St Petersburg while also visiting Helsinki and Tallinn.

Azura's fly/cruises from Malta with itineraries including Trieste, for visits to Venice, and Kusadasi for visits to the ruins of Ephesus. Azura will also sail to Taranto in Southern Italy - the first time P&O Cruises has taken guests to this historical city.

Ventura's holidays to Spain, Portugal and the Canary Islands featuring calls to Lisbon and Bilbao.

Aurora's Arctic Circle cruise including an overnight stay in Reykjavik plus North Cape scenic cruising.

Example itineraries for summer 2022 include:

Norwegian Fjords, seven nights, £599

Seven night cruise on Iona (G211) from £599 per person. Departing April 23, 2022 the price includes kids' clubs, full board meals and entertainment on board.

Departing from and returning to Southampton, ports of call are Stavanger, Olden, cruise by Innvikfjorden, cruise by Nordfjord, Ålesund and Haugesund.

Mediterranean, 14 nights, £1,199

14 night cruise on Britannia (B214) from £1,199 per person. Departing May 29, 2022 the price includes kids' clubs, full board meals and entertainment on board.

Departing from and returning to Southampton, ports of call are La Coruna, Valencia, Marseille, Barcelona (two full days) and Seville (from Cadiz).

Baltic, 14 nights, £1,299pp 14 night cruise on Britannia (B213) from £1,299 per person. Departing May 15, 2022 the price includes kids' clubs, full board meals and entertainment on board.

Departing from and returning to Southampton, ports of call are Kiel, Helsinki, St Petersburg (two full days), Tallinn, Stockholm and Copenhagen.

Mediterranean fly/cruise, seven nights, £799 Seven night cruise on Azura (A208B) from £799 per person including return flights to Malta. Departing April 21, 2022 the price includes kids' clubs, full board meals and entertainment on board.

Departing from and returning to Valletta, ports of call are Ajaccio, Florence or Pisa (from Livorno), Rome (from Civitavecchia) and Naples.

Spain, Portugal and Canary Islands, 14 nights, £1,299

14 night cruise on Ventura (N213) from £1,299 per person. Departing June 4, 2022 the price includes kids' clubs, full board meals and entertainment on board.

Departing from and returning to Southampton, ports of call are Madeira, La Palma, Tenerife (evening), Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Seville (from Cadiz) and Lisbon.

Spain and Portugal, 10 nights, £879

10 night cruise on Ventura (N208) from £879 per person for an inside cabin. Departing April 23, 2022 the price includes kids' clubs, full board meals and entertainment on board.

Departing from and returning to Southampton, ports of call are Santander (evening), Vigo, Lisbon (two full days), Porto (from Leixoes) and Cherbourg.

Norway and Iceland, 14 nights, £1,549 14 night cruise on Aurora (R207) from £1,549 per person. Departing June 21, 2022 the price includes full board meals and entertainment on board.

Departing from and returning to Southampton, ports of call are Skjolden, cruise by Lustrafjorden, cruise by Sognefjord, Ålesund, Akureyri, cruise by Eyjafjörður, cruise by Hrisey Island, Grundarfjörður, Reykjavik (two full days) and Cork (from Cobh)

For more information or to book call P&O Cruises on 03453 555 111, visit www.pocruises.co.ukor contact a travel agent.

Pay Monthly

Guests are able to spread the cost of their holiday across a number of monthly payments, at no extra cost, when booking directly with P&O Cruises.

Gary Barlow

In 2020, P&O Cruises appointed Gary Barlow as brand ambassador in a pioneering new partnership set to fuse music with amazing travel experiences for guests on board. Gary's debut role will be as musical director of The 710 Club on Iona.

As musical director of The 710 Club, Gary is set to make Iona's intimate music bar the most exciting live music venue at sea. Showcasing an eclectic range of performances, curated to appeal to music lovers, this atmospheric late-night music venue will offer an opportunity for up-and-coming musicians to get their break.

About P&O Cruises

P&O Cruises is Britain's favourite cruise line, welcoming guests to experience the good life and enjoy a blend of discovery, relaxation and exceptional service catered towards British tastes. P&O Cruises fleet of premium ships combine genuine service, a sense of occasion and attention to detail, ensuring guests have the holiday of a lifetime, every time.

In 2021, P&O Cruises will launch Iona. The new LNG-powered ship, with 5,200-guest capacity, will be the largest ship built to serve the UK market. Iona will feature enhancements to already successful brand signature venues from the existing fleet, as well as features newly developed for Iona. These include a breathtaking three deck atrium in the heart of the ship as well as SkyDome - a glass dome exclusively designed by Martin Francis. This will be a world first at sea and offer a unique space for both relaxing in all weathers and providing entertainment, featuring aerial performers and a wealth of live acts.

P&O Cruises visits over 200 destinations worldwide and offers itineraries generally ranging from two to 17 days and also an annual world cruise. P&O Cruises sails to Australia & New Zealand, Baltic, the British Isles, Canada, the Spain, Portugal & the Canary Islands, the Caribbean, Central America, Dubai & the Arabian Gulf, the Far East & Asia, the Indian Ocean, the Mediterranean, Scandinavia, South America, the South Pacific, the United States and Western Europe.

The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

