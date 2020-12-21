Carnival : Seabourn Unveils Three New “Seabourn Journeys” In Greece, Portugal & Israel For Pre- and Post-Cruise Trip Extensions In 2021

Seabourn Unveils Three New 'Seabourn Journeys' In Greece, Portugal & Israel For Pre- and Post-Cruise Trip Extensions In 2021

Travel deeper with @seabourncruise in 2021 with new 'Seabourn Journeys' pre- and post-cruise adventures in exceptional destinations in Greece, Portugal, and Israel: https://bit.ly/SBN-Journeys

SEATTLE, December 21, 2020 - Seabourn, the ultra-luxury resort at sea, wants guests to know the excitement of their travel experience need not end at the final port of call - or start at the first. The brand is introducing three new Seabourn Journeys to exceptional destinations in Greece, Portugal and Israel for 2021.

Available as pre- and/or post-cruise trip extensions on select voyages, Seabourn Journeys provide in-depth, land-based cruise extensions that go beyond single-day excursions available from the ship. The packages offer guests a chance to linger and make new memories amid extraordinary sites of cultural and natural wonder.

'Seabourn is committed to providing guests with access to the world's most coveted experiences,' said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. 'Our partnership with UNESCO and access to World Heritage Sites enables guests to go deeper and reinforces our commitment to sustainable tourism.'

The three newest Seabourn Journeys set to launch in 2021 include:

Welcome to Greece (5-day pre-cruise or post-cruise)- Athens, the Acropolis, the Parthenon and other revered sites are either the start or finish of this exploration of the birthplace of democracy, historiography, political science, the Olympics, feta cheese, and so much more. The Journey takes in historic Argolis, Epidaurus with the world's best-preserved ancient Greek theatre, the Citadel of Mycenae, and picturesque Nafplion. A drive over the Rio-Antirio Bridge, one of the eye-catching wonders of the modern age, leads to the Oracle of Delphi on the hillsides of Mt. Parnassus, with a visit to a museum full of treasures unearthed at the site including a bronze of a charioteer still clutching the reins that is counted among the most famous statues in the world. A drive through the mountains of central Greece leads to Meteora - 'in the midair' - with a visit to the Meteora Monasteries, widely considered the 8th wonder of the world, constructed by monks from huge pillars of stone more than 500 years ago, followed by a night in Kalambaka.

Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Masada & Dead Sea (4-day pre-cruise or post-cruise)- The high points of the Holy Land are on this itinerary with destinations differing slightly for pre- or post-cruise journeyers. They include ancient Jaffa, where the prophet Jonah boarded a ship for Tarshish and Andromeda awaited a sea monster while tied to a rock that can still be seen; modern Tel Aviv, now a UNESCO World Heritage Site; Bethlehem to tour the Church of the Nativity built above the spot where Jesus was born; and Jerusalem with a walk through the Garden of Gethsemane, the Room of the Last Supper at King David's Tomb, and a tour around the Old City with a moonlit visit to the Western (Wailing) Wall. The lowest point on the surface of the planet will be waiting at the Dead Sea in the Judean Desert, as will the mountain fortress of Masada, where King Herod built a luxurious refuge with magnificent palaces and swimming pools, and a cable car ride to the summit where nearly 1,000 Jews took their own lives in AD 73 rather than face retaliation and slavery under the sieging Romans. Post-cruise guests will start in Nazareth, the childhood home of Jesus, with a visit to the Church of Annunciation built over a house believed to have been Mary's and St. Joseph's Church over Joseph's carpentry shop. The tour will also pass the Mount of the Beatitudes, where Jesus gave his sermon, and Tabgha, said to be the site of the miracles of the loaves and fishes.

Lisbon, Fatima, Porto, and Douro Valley (4-day pre-cruise or post-cruise) - There's a lot more to Portugal than Lisbon, as this Journey dotted with UNESCO World Heritage Sites will reveal. From the hilly coastal capital city, the itinerary includes the city of Porto, whose historic center is filled with important monuments such as Aliados Avenue and the Sao Bento Train Station; a wine tour of the Douro Valley, the oldest wine region in the country and the world, including a tasting experience in a Port Wine Cellar as well as a beautiful drive past a number of renowned estates and a tasting experience with lunch at Quinta da Pacheca Winery; and the narrow streets and neighborhoods of Coimbra, home to Santa Clara Monastery and prestigious Coimbra University. Don't miss a taste of famous Pastel de Tentugal pastry. In Fatima, the most important religious site in Portugal, guests will observe the inspiring devotion of many pilgrims, visit the Chapel of Apparitions, and experience the Sanctuary. A panoramic drive through Lisbon will reveal many Instagram-worthy sites and scenes including Rossio, Liberdade Square, Park Eduard VII, and Belem Quarter.

The entire collection of Seabourn Journeys now comprises 18 specially crafted pre- and post-cruise land-based packages with pinpoint itineraries designed to highlight local culture, history, beauty, hospitality and relaxation in remarkable settings around the world. The fully escorted Journeys have been uniquely curated to give travelers more time in these locations to showcase the very best of the destinations via the experiential excursions they offer over the course of multiple days. Some Journeys include visits to iconic UNESCO World Heritage Sites through Seabourn's official partnership with UNESCO.

Most Seabourn Journey packages include select meals, transportation, and guided experiences for between two and 10 guests, ensuring intimate, personalized exposure to the location and its culture. Luxury hotels and lodges have been hand-selected to offer guests accommodations at the finest iconic properties in the best locations that showcase their surroundings and indigenous culture, with transfers between land and sea conveniently timed to the start or finish of scheduled Seabourn cruises.

Departures on most Seabourn Journeys are guaranteed with a minimum of just two guests. In addition to the Journeys program, Seabourn also offers guests dozens of mid-cruise overland tours that can become a part of the overall cruise experience.

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel. Our all-inclusive, boutique ships offer: all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships coming in 2021 and 2022. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe travel with more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. The line is also the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage.

For reservations or more details, please contact a professional travel advisor; call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com. A dedicated shore excursion call center is available for guests at 1-800-984-3225.

About Seabourn:

Ultra-luxury Seabourn currently operates a fleet of five modern ships with two under construction and is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines. The exclusive alliance also includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA, P&O Cruises UK, and P&O Cruises Australia. Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL and NYSE: CUK). Seabourn is the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage under a multi-year agreement to help promote sustainable tourism at World Heritage sites around the world. Our highest responsibility and top priorities are compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, crew, shoreside employees, and the people and communities our ships visit.

###

Notes to Editors:

