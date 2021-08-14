Carnival & : Seabourn Venture Reaches Another Milestone During Launch Ceremony in Genoa, Italy

Seabourn Venture Reaches Another Milestone During Launch Ceremony in Genoa, Italy

SEATTLE, August 12, 2021 - Seabourn, the ultra-luxury cruise line, marked a major construction milestone yesterday with an intimate launch ceremony for its newest expedition ship, Seabourn Venture, at the T. Mariotti shipyard in Genoa, Italy.

The launch ceremony is an enduring maritime tradition that calls for a 'madrina' to preside over the celebratory events. Serving in this significant role was Jarda Versloot-West, Seabourn's senior manager of Expedition staffing, who first joined Seabourn nearly a decade ago for the brand's maiden voyage to Antarctica. She was joined by Seabourn President Josh Leibowitz and T. Mariotti Shipyard Managing Director Marco Ghiglione.

During the ceremony, a bottle of celebratory Champagne broke against the hull to commemorate the milestone. The ship will now move from its dry dock to its outfitting dock at the shipyard, where it will undergo final construction until the ship is delivered.

'This ceremony carries on a rich shipbuilding tradition, representing a significant step toward the launch of our first purpose-built ultra-luxury expedition ship,' said Leibowitz. 'I receive notes from guests and partners across the travel industry on a regular basis, who eagerly await the arrival of this beautiful, very capable ship that will take them to places many people dream of visiting one day.'

'After the steel cutting and keel laying, we are all here to celebrate another important milestone before the final completion of Seabourn Venture,' said Ghiglione. 'The dedication of all people involved in the construction is a matter of pride for T. Mariotti, and we are absolutely sure that we are building something special: a unique ship that will be the top in the luxury cruise expedition market.'

A traditional coin ceremony for the ship was held on July 13, where Versloot-West welded a commemorative coin to the ship structure.

Seabourn Venture's inaugural season will begin on April 10, 2022, with the ship exploring fascinating parts of the United Kingdom on its maiden voyage. A second yet-to-be-named sister expedition ship is also under construction at T. Mariotti. Both ships will be designed and built for diverse environments to PC6 Polar Class standards and will include modern hardware and technology that will extend the ships' global deployment and capabilities. Each will carry two custom-built submarines, 24 Zodiacs, kayaks, and a 26-person expert expedition team.

More information about Seabourn expedition itineraries, fares and additional details can be found here. A selection of renderings of the ships and onboard spaces is available to download here.

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel. Our all-inclusive, boutique ships offer: all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; and a pedigree in expedition travel borne through the Ventures by Seabourn program. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, traveling to more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. The line is also the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage.

Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

For reservations or more details, please contact a professional travel advisor; call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com.

About Seabourn:

Ultra-luxury Seabourn currently operates a fleet of five modern ships with two under construction and is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines. The exclusive alliance also includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA, P&O Cruises UK, and P&O Cruises Australia. Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL and NYSE: CUK). Seabourn is the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage under a multi-year agreement to help promote sustainable tourism at World Heritage sites around the world. Our highest responsibility and top priorities are compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, team members, and the people and communities our ships visit.

