Carnival & : Seabourn's Extends "Early Bonus Savings" Promotion to Provide Additional Opportunities for Travelers and their Advisord

Seabourn's Extends 'Early Bonus Savings' Promotion to Provide Additional Opportunities for Travelers and their Advisord

The line has also extended its Book With Confidence policy to offer continued flexibility to travelers

SEATTLE, October 1, 2020 - Seabourn, the ultra-luxury resort at sea, has extended its Early Bonus Savings promotion, offering additional opportunities for travel advisors to earn commissions much sooner while also offering their clients an additional discount by taking advantage of the promotion.

Guests who pay their booking in full by November 20, 2020, will receive an additional 10 percent savings off the base cruise fare, with the travel advisor earning the opportunity to receive their commission now rather than later on once full payment is made. The promotion applies to select voyages from summer 2021 through winter/spring 2022 on the line's award-winning fleet of ultra-luxury ships. Guests can choose from many destination choices, including the Mediterranean, Alaska/British Columbia, Northern Europe, South America and Antarctica, and more to help turn today's travel dreams into travel realities.

'It is imperative that we continue to support the travel advisor community, and the Early Bonus Savings promotion has been very well-received by advisors since we launched it earlier this year,' said Chris Austin, senior vice president of Global Marketing & Sales for Seabourn. 'The immediate commission pay-out has been valuable support for them to maintain and bolster their business during this challenging year while offering an attractive discount to their clients.'

In addition, the Early Bonus Savings can be combined with other promotions to provide even more value, including group rates, solo traveler offers, and the Sensational Suite Savings Event, featuring amenities and benefits ranging from shipboard credits to suite upgrades and more. The Early Bonus Savings promotion is available for select voyages and is not valid on the World Cruise or segments. A complete listing of the applicable sailings, including terms and conditions, for the Early Bonus Savings promotion can be viewed on Seabourn's website.

Seabourn has also extended its 'Book with Confidence' policy through November 20, 2020. The policy provides travelers with even more flexibility, assurance and options to cancel their booking up to 30 days prior to departure on any new bookings and receive a future cruise credit. The policy also includes a 'Best Fare Guarantee' benefit, ensuring guests can have peace of mind that they can always request the lowest publicly available fare offered for their voyage in the event fares are lowered following booking. Additional details on 'Book with Confidence' are available on Seabourn's website.

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel with intimate ships offering key elements that set the line apart: spacious, thoughtfully appointed suites that are all oceanfront; superb dining in a choice of venues; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times; award-winning service and a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home. The ships travel the globe to many of the world's most desirable destinations including marquee cities, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and lesser-known ports and hideaways. The line is also the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage.

Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

For reservations or more details, please contact a professional travel advisor; call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com.

About Seabourn:

Ultra-luxury Seabourn currently operates a fleet of five modern ships and is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines. The exclusive alliance also includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA, P&O Cruises UK, and P&O Cruises Australia. Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL and NYSE: CUK). Seabourn is the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage under a multi-year agreement to help promote sustainable tourism at World Heritage sites around the world.

