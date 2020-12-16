Log in
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC

(CCL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Carnival : YES VIRGINIA, THERE IS A ROLLER COASTER ON A CRUISE SHIP, AND SANTA CLAUS JUST RODE IT

12/16/2020 | 10:35am EST
YES VIRGINIA, THERE IS A ROLLER COASTER ON A CRUISE SHIP, AND SANTA CLAUS JUST RODE IT



TURKU, FINLAND, Dec. 15, 2020 - Santa Claus took a break from his pre-Christmas festivities to venture down to Finland and take a test run on BOLT, the first-ever roller coaster at sea aboard Carnival Cruise Line's new Mardi Gras which is being delivered at the Meyer Turku shipyard later this week.

With enthusiastic shrieks of delight and a few hearty 'ho-ho-ho's' echoing throughout the shipyard, Santa zipped along the 800-foot-long track featuring a hairpin curve around the ship's iconic funnel, all while achieving speeds of up to 40 miles an hour. The all-electric coaster can accommodate two riders - or one Santa Claus and his bag of toys, perhaps - in motorcycle-like vehicles that race 187 feet above the water line, providing incredible views to the sea below.

'Never in my wildest dreams would I think a rollercoaster could be on a cruise ship. It's something we'll be talking about at the North Pole for a long time!' St. Nick said.

Built in partnership with Germany-based Mauer Rides, BOLT is a first-of-its-kind open-air attraction that take cruise industry innovation to new heights when the ship enters service in 2021 from Port Canaveral, Fla.

###

MEDIA CONTACT:

Vance Gulliksen

media@carnival.com

305-406-5464

Disclaimer

Carnival plc published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 15:34:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
