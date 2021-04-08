Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Carnival Corporation & plc    CCL   PA1436583006

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC

(CCL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Carnival & : COSTA CRUISES PRESENTS NEW ITINERARIES FOR THE NEXT YEAR, WITH MANY INNOVATIONS FOR 2022-2023 SEASON

04/08/2021 | 10:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COSTA CRUISES PRESENTS NEW ITINERARIES FOR THE NEXT YEAR, WITH MANY INNOVATIONS FOR 2022-2023 SEASON



The Italian company's cruises from April 2022 to April 2023 are now available for booking. The new features include the debut of Costa Toscana in the Mediterranean, the confirmation of the Grand Cruises to the Amazon and the return to Israel and Egypt.

Longer calls to destinations and exclusive offer of shore excursions to discover the beauties of the most original routes and locations.

Genoa, 8 April 2021 - While working on the restart of its ships from 1 May 2021, Costa Cruises continues with its gradual program of reintroduction of cruise holidays, presenting its itineraries from April 2022 to April 2023, which from today are available for booking in travel agencies and from 12 April also available online.

The Italian company has many new developments on the program, in addition to itineraries that have been highly successful in recent years, to attract new cruise travelers and surprise even the most experienced ones. In addition, the itineraries have been designed to enrich the cruise experience, including longer calls in some of the most requested destinations, with new shore excursions to discover little-known but extraordinarily beautiful routes and locations.

In all the Mediterranean ports, the 'longest ever' excursion will be offered, visiting places that are difficult to reach on your own. The onboard experience, which will continue to benefit from the 'Costa Safety protocol', will also be enriched by a further renewed food experience, with an offer of dishes linked to the destinations and signed by a Michelin starred chef.

For the 2022 summer season, Costa's offer will be focused on Mediterranean and Northern European destinations.

May 2022 will see the debut in the Mediterranean of the new flagship Costa Toscana, offering one-week cruises to discover Italy, France and Spain, with a long call in Ibiza. The sister ship Costa Smeralda will also offer week-long cruises in the western Mediterranean. Costa Smeralda and Costa Toscana are the first ships in the Costa fleet powered by liquefied natural gas, the most advanced technology in the maritime sector to reduce emissions. Costa cruises in the western Mediterranean will also be available on the Costa Pacifica, which will complete the range of itineraries dedicated to beautiful locations in Italy, France and Spain.

Three other ships will operate in the eastern Mediterranean, with one-week itineraries. Costa Deliziosa will sail to the Greek islands, with a whole day and night call in Mykonos. Costa Luminosa will visit Greek islands and Croatia, and Costa Magica will visit Greece and Malta.

Four ships will be cruising in Northern Europe. Costa Fortuna will offer spectacular two-week cruises to Iceland, or alternatively to Ireland, Scotland and England. Costa Favolosa and Costa Diadema will leave for one-week cruises, respectively in the Baltic capitals, calling three days at Stockholm and two in St. Petersburg, and in the Norwegian fjords. Costa Fascinosa's program includes 12-day itineraries up to the North Cape and 9 days in the Baltic Sea.

The 2022-23 winter season will include the return of the Grand Cruises, onboard Costa Luminosa: two fantastic 50-day holidays, from Genoa to Buenos Aires and from Buenos Aires to Genoa, going up the Amazon River to the heart of the Amazon. For those who love long journeys, there is also the Costa Deliziosa World Tour, departing on 11 January 2023 from Savona, which will visit Europe, Asia, Africa and America.

Exotic destinations to enjoy the sun even in winter are also part of the program with one week itinerary in the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Qatar, three different one-week itineraries in the Caribbean islands. Brand new proposals for South America will be shortly announced.
To stay closer to home, Costa Magica will offer two-week cruises to the Canary Islands and the Azores, while Costa Diadema visits Greece and Turkey, or Israel and Egypt. Costa Smeralda will continue to sail in the western Mediterranean, joined in autumn also by Costa Luminosa and Costa Fortuna, offering mini-holidays for a relaxing break of a few days. Also, in autumn, Costa Fascinosa will visit Portugal and Spain, and Costa Favolosa will sail to Morocco.

For further information:

Costa Cruises Press Office - Tel. +39 010 5483523 / 010 5483068 - costapressoffice@costa.it
Gabriele Baroni - Corporate Communication & Media Relations Director - cell. +39 3497668013 - baroni@costa.it
Rossella Carrara - V. P. Corporate Relations & Sustainability Costa Group - rossella.carrara@costa.it
Davide Barbano - Media Relations manager - cell. 334 6525216 - barbano@costa.it

Disclaimer

Carnival plc published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 14:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC
10:22aCARNIVAL &  : Costa cruises presents new itineraries for the next year, with man..
PU
08:54aCARNIVAL &  : AIDA Cruises extends Canary Islands season into June
PU
07:25aCARNIVAL &  : Stifel Adjusts Carnival's Price Target to $35 From $30, Maintains ..
MT
07:15aCARNIVAL &  : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Carnival's Price Target to $25 From $16, Mai..
MT
05:19aCARNIVAL : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01:58aU.S. Stock Futures Inch Up Ahead of Jobless Data
DJ
12:11aCARNIVAL &  : CEO Says US Home Ports May Be Moved if Sailing Ban Continues
MT
04/07INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Selling Trend Prolonged at Shoe Carnival
MT
04/07S&P 500 creeps to record high after Fed minutes
RE
04/07US Stocks Close Mixed as S&P 500 Sets New High, Nasdaq Slips After Fed Minute..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 458 M - -
Net income 2021 -5 617 M - -
Net Debt 2021 23 977 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,27x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 32 156 M 32 156 M -
EV / Sales 2021 12,6x
EV / Sales 2022 3,33x
Nbr of Employees 70 000
Free-Float 64,0%
Chart CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC
Duration : Period :
Carnival Corporation & plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 24,94 $
Last Close Price 29,00 $
Spread / Highest target 20,7%
Spread / Average Target -14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Arnold W. Donald President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Bernstein Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Micky Meir Arison Chairman
Gregory A. Sullivan Chief Information Officer
Josh Weinstein Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC33.89%32 139
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.12.80%48 448
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.11.92%34 568
ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP21.52%23 175
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED23.25%17 836
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC10.45%12 891
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ