Carnival & : COSTA CRUISES PRESENTS NEW ITINERARIES FOR THE NEXT YEAR, WITH MANY INNOVATIONS FOR 2022-2023 SEASON

COSTA CRUISES PRESENTS NEW ITINERARIES FOR THE NEXT YEAR, WITH MANY INNOVATIONS FOR 2022-2023 SEASON

The Italian company's cruises from April 2022 to April 2023 are now available for booking. The new features include the debut of Costa Toscana in the Mediterranean, the confirmation of the Grand Cruises to the Amazon and the return to Israel and Egypt.

Longer calls to destinations and exclusive offer of shore excursions to discover the beauties of the most original routes and locations.

Genoa, 8 April 2021 - While working on the restart of its ships from 1 May 2021, Costa Cruises continues with its gradual program of reintroduction of cruise holidays, presenting its itineraries from April 2022 to April 2023, which from today are available for booking in travel agencies and from 12 April also available online.

The Italian company has many new developments on the program, in addition to itineraries that have been highly successful in recent years, to attract new cruise travelers and surprise even the most experienced ones. In addition, the itineraries have been designed to enrich the cruise experience, including longer calls in some of the most requested destinations, with new shore excursions to discover little-known but extraordinarily beautiful routes and locations.

In all the Mediterranean ports, the 'longest ever' excursion will be offered, visiting places that are difficult to reach on your own. The onboard experience, which will continue to benefit from the 'Costa Safety protocol', will also be enriched by a further renewed food experience, with an offer of dishes linked to the destinations and signed by a Michelin starred chef.

For the 2022 summer season, Costa's offer will be focused on Mediterranean and Northern European destinations.

May 2022 will see the debut in the Mediterranean of the new flagship Costa Toscana, offering one-week cruises to discover Italy, France and Spain, with a long call in Ibiza. The sister ship Costa Smeralda will also offer week-long cruises in the western Mediterranean. Costa Smeralda and Costa Toscana are the first ships in the Costa fleet powered by liquefied natural gas, the most advanced technology in the maritime sector to reduce emissions. Costa cruises in the western Mediterranean will also be available on the Costa Pacifica, which will complete the range of itineraries dedicated to beautiful locations in Italy, France and Spain.

Three other ships will operate in the eastern Mediterranean, with one-week itineraries. Costa Deliziosa will sail to the Greek islands, with a whole day and night call in Mykonos. Costa Luminosa will visit Greek islands and Croatia, and Costa Magica will visit Greece and Malta.

Four ships will be cruising in Northern Europe. Costa Fortuna will offer spectacular two-week cruises to Iceland, or alternatively to Ireland, Scotland and England. Costa Favolosa and Costa Diadema will leave for one-week cruises, respectively in the Baltic capitals, calling three days at Stockholm and two in St. Petersburg, and in the Norwegian fjords. Costa Fascinosa's program includes 12-day itineraries up to the North Cape and 9 days in the Baltic Sea.

The 2022-23 winter season will include the return of the Grand Cruises, onboard Costa Luminosa: two fantastic 50-day holidays, from Genoa to Buenos Aires and from Buenos Aires to Genoa, going up the Amazon River to the heart of the Amazon. For those who love long journeys, there is also the Costa Deliziosa World Tour, departing on 11 January 2023 from Savona, which will visit Europe, Asia, Africa and America.

Exotic destinations to enjoy the sun even in winter are also part of the program with one week itinerary in the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Qatar, three different one-week itineraries in the Caribbean islands. Brand new proposals for South America will be shortly announced.

To stay closer to home, Costa Magica will offer two-week cruises to the Canary Islands and the Azores, while Costa Diadema visits Greece and Turkey, or Israel and Egypt. Costa Smeralda will continue to sail in the western Mediterranean, joined in autumn also by Costa Luminosa and Costa Fortuna, offering mini-holidays for a relaxing break of a few days. Also, in autumn, Costa Fascinosa will visit Portugal and Spain, and Costa Favolosa will sail to Morocco.

