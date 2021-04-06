Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Carnival Corporation & plc    CCL   PA1436583006

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC

(CCL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Carnival & : CRUISE LINE NOTIFIES GUESTS OF CRUISE CANCELLATIONS

04/06/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE NOTIFIES GUESTS OF CRUISE CANCELLATIONS



MIAMI, April 6, 2021 - Carnival Cruise Line is notifying guests of additional cruise cancellations and the extension of its pause in all operations from U.S. ports through June 30, 2021.

Booked guests and travel advisors are being notified directly of the cancellations and the options for a future cruise credit plus onboard credit package, or a full refund. To provide flexibility for guests booked on July itineraries that remain in the schedule, Carnival is extending final payment deadlines for all July sailings to May 31, 2021, with the ability to cancel without penalty.

'We know that this is very disappointing to our guests who continue to be eager to sail, and we remain committed to working with the Administration and the CDC to find a workable solution that best serves the interest of public health. We are asking that the cruise industry be treated on par with the approach being taken with other travel and tourism sectors, as well as U.S. society at large,' said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. 'While we have not made plans to move Carnival Cruise Line ships outside of our U.S. homeports, we may have no choice but to do so in order to resume our operations which have been on 'pause' for over a year. We appreciate the continued patience and support from our loyal guests, travel advisors and business partners as we work on a return-to-service solution.'


### MEDIA CONTACT: Vance Gulliksen media@carnival.com

Disclaimer

Carnival plc published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 18:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC
02:53pCARNIVAL &  : Cruise Extends Suspension of US Port Operations Through June 30 Du..
MT
02:32pCARNIVAL &  : Cruise line notifies guests of cruise cancellations
PU
07:47aS&P, Dow Edge Lower in Early Trading
DJ
03:15aStock Futures Edge Down After Indexes Hit Records
DJ
04/05INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Shoe Carnival Tax Sale Continues 90-Day Selling Tren..
MT
04/05Consumer Cos Up After Strong Jobs Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04/05CARNIVAL &  : Holland America Line Celebrates 'National Food Faces Day' April 6 ..
AQ
04/05STREET COLOR : CDC Says Phased Restart of Cruises is Needed for Safety: Bloomber..
MT
04/05European ADRs Move Higher in Monday Trading
MT
04/05Dow, S&P 500 on Track to Set New Highs
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 627 M - -
Net income 2021 -4 742 M - -
Net Debt 2021 22 578 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,20x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 30 914 M 30 914 M -
EV / Sales 2021 14,7x
EV / Sales 2022 3,19x
Nbr of Employees 70 000
Free-Float 64,0%
Chart CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC
Duration : Period :
Carnival Corporation & plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 24,52 $
Last Close Price 28,11 $
Spread / Highest target 49,4%
Spread / Average Target -12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Arnold W. Donald President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Bernstein Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Micky Meir Arison Chairman
Gregory A. Sullivan Chief Information Officer
Josh Weinstein Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC29.78%30 929
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.14.41%49 138
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.12.71%34 812
ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP19.36%22 694
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED23.12%17 791
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC7.55%12 675
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ