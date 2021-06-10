Carnival & : New Seabourn Venture "Extraordinary Expedition" Itineraries Offer Unforgettable Trips To Antarctica, Amazon

SEATTLE, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the ultra-luxury cruise line, has unveiled new "Extraordinary Expedition" itineraries in Antarctica and the Amazon for Seabourn Venture, ideal for travelers seeking a sense of exploration, with voyages scheduled for fall 2022 through 2023. Between November 2022 and April 2023, the line's first of two ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships will sail the west coast of South America, cross the Drake Passage to Antarctica, tuck into remote South Georgia and the Falkland Islands, and explore deep into the Amazon River all the way to Peru, with untouched destinations for guests to experience throughout.

The new 2022-2023 itineraries include 15 distinct 10- to 21-day Antarctic and Amazon expeditions, with extended voyage options available up to 30 days in length. All Extraordinary Expeditions will feature a variety of opportunities for travelers to discover diverse wildlife and breathtaking landscapes, and learn about natural wonders, fascinating history, and enduring cultures and traditions.

"Seabourn Venture is the first-ever full luxury, purpose-built expedition ship," said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. "We are looking forward to returning to South America in 2022 and 2023."

Seabourn expedition itineraries come alive through a world-class expedition team of 26 highly regarded wilderness experts, scientists, historians and naturalists on board. These fascinating, accomplished experts are also part of the Seabourn Conversations program, providing in-depth insights into the history, ecology and culture of the places they visit.

Highlights from Seabourn Venture's itineraries from late fall 2022 into spring 2023 include:

Chilean Fjords, Antarctica, South Georgia & Falkland Islands

Between November 2022 and February 2023, Seabourn Venture will invite travelers on adventures of discovery cruising scenic sounds, fjords, channels and glaciers in Chile, sailing to Antarctica, and crossing back to explore South Georgia and the Falkland Islands. The ship will sail on nine voyages, ranging from 10 to 21 days, to "The Great White Continent" that will include multiple daily operations using the Zodiacs for landings and Zodiac cruises along the Antarctic Peninsula. Optional excursions will also be available, such as kayaking and the ship's submarines, allowing guests to explore the vast frontier below sea level. Guests can look forward to viewing myriad species of penguins, seals and whales; visiting sites of historical and geological interest; gaining firsthand insights into regional scientific research; and enjoying scenic cruising of spectacular waterways and passages.

Two of the Antarctic voyages will also include visits to South Georgia, one of the most far-flung destinations on Earth teeming with massive populations of penguins, fur seals, elephant seals and seabirds. Each of these voyages will also visit the Falkland Islands, located about 400 miles off the southeast coast of South America. Based on the day's weather and most favorable anchorage positions, Seabourn Venture may call at: Saunders Island, the site of Port Egmont, established in 1765 as the first British settlement in the Falklands; Steeple Jason Island, a protected nature reserve highly prized for its exceptional abundance of wildlife, including the world's largest colony of black-browed albatrosses; West Point Island, where guests can meet the Napiers, the island's only occupants and visit rockhopper penguins; and New Island, one of the most remote of the inhabited islands, which lies on the western fringe of the archipelago and supports some of the largest concentrations and diversity of wildlife in the Falklands.

Brazil & The Amazon

In March and April 2023, Seabourn Venture will embark on a series of four 10- to 12-day expedition voyages in Brazil and the Amazon. The ship will visit many colorful colonial cities on the coast of Brazil and sail into the heart of South America through one of the world's greatest rivers, where guests can cruise in Zodiacs along the Amazon River and visit ancient sites and indigenous villages. The voyages will explore a variety of environments shaped by the mighty river itself, cutting through three major regions: Flooded Forests and Blackwater Tributaries – Manaus, Brazil to Rio Jutaí; The Frontier Amazon – Rio Jutaí to Leticia, Colombia; and The Seaport in the Jungle – Leticia to Iquitos, Peru. Guests may also book back-to-back cruises for a longer and more immersive voyage lasting up to 22 days.

Adventures await

Featuring 132 oceanfront suites each, Seabourn Venture and its sister ship are being designed from conception for expedition travel blended with ultra-luxury and personalized service by a world-class team of professionals with great depth of experience in expeditions, hospitality and luxury cruising. Hospitality design icon Adam D. Tihany is fashioning the indoor and outdoor guest areas for the ships.

Both ships will be designed and built for diverse environments to PC6 Polar Class standards and will include a plethora of modern hardware and technology that will extend the ships' global deployment and capabilities. Two custom-built submarines will be carried on board, in addition to expedition kayaks and 24 Zodiacs that can accommodate all onboard guests at once.

A selection of renderings is available to download here. For full itineraries, fares and additional details of Seabourn Venture's Antarctic and Amazon season, please visit www.seabournexpeditions.com.

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel. Our all-inclusive, boutique ships offer: all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel developed through its Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships coming in 2021 and 2022. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe with more than 400 ports, including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. The line is also the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage.

For reservations or more details, please contact a professional travel advisor; call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com. A dedicated shore excursion call center is available for guests at 1-800-984-3225.

About Seabourn:

Ultra-luxury Seabourn currently operates a fleet of five modern ships with two under construction and is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines. The exclusive alliance also includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA, P&O Cruises UK, and P&O Cruises Australia. Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL and NYSE: CUK). Seabourn is the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage under a multi-year agreement to help promote sustainable tourism at World Heritage sites around the world. Our highest responsibility and top priorities are compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, team members, and the people and communities our ships visit.

Find Seabourn on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest.

Notes to Editors:

Seabourn is consistently ranked among the world's top travel choices by professional critics and the discerning readers of prestigious travel publications such as Departures, Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler. Its stylish, distinctive expedition cruising vacations are known for:

Purpose-built expedition ships, PC6 ice-strengthened hull, with advanced maneuvering technology for superior stability, safety and comfort

World-class Expedition Team, delivering immersive experiences

All veranda, all ocean-front suites luxuriously appointed

Handcrafted itineraries developed for the expedition traveler to the most coveted and familiar remote destinations in the world

Intimate ships with a private club atmosphere

Intuitive, personalized service provided by staff passionate about exceeding guests expectations

Inclusive expedition experiences with Zodiacs, scuba diving and snorkeling

Optional expedition experiences with kayaks and custom-built, 6-guest submarines giving the option to extend your expedition further for greater ocean exploration**

Welcome Champagne and complimentary in-suite bar stocked with your preferences

Open bridge policy*, hosted by members of the Expedition Team providing firsthand access to the ship's command center and officers navigating your journey

World-class dining venues are all complimentary, dine where, when and with whom you wish

Tipping is neither required, nor expected

Complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times

Meticulous and purposeful adventurers' resort at sea designed for the luxury traveler with unique attributes and spaces to enhance your experience

Spa & Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil , featuring an exclusive mindful living program**

, featuring an exclusive mindful living program** Committed to environmental stewardship and sustainability

*At the Captain's discretion

** Optional programs, for additional charge

Click-to-Tweet: .@seabourncruise reveals new 'Extraordinary Expeditions' itineraries aboard the fleet's first purpose-built expedition ship, #SeabournVenture, in destinations including #Antarctica, the #Amazon, and beyond. Make your plans today: www.seabournexpeditions.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-seabourn-venture-extraordinary-expedition-itineraries-offer-unforgettable-trips-to-antarctica-amazon-301310319.html

SOURCE Seabourn