Carnival & : To Provide First Quarter 2021 Business Update

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC
TO PROVIDE FIRST QUARTER 2021 BUSINESS UPDATE
Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) has scheduled a conference call with analysts for Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at 10 a.m. (EDT); 3 p.m. (BST) to provide a business update.
A simulcast of the call will be available via the company's Web sites at www.carnivalcorp.comand www.carnivalplc.com. Interested parties who wish to ask questions may participate by calling 212 231 2934 in the U.S., or 44 (0) 203 300 0082 in the U.K.
MEDIA CONTACT:
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:
Roger Frizzell
Beth Roberts
1 305 406 7862
1 305 406 4832
