CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC

(CCL)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/01 01:10:24 pm
26.895 USD   +1.34%
12:46pCARNIVAL &  : To Provide First Quarter 2021 Business Update
PU
08:29aCARNIVAL &  : Citigroup Starts Carnival at Buy With $30 Price Target
MT
03/31European ADRs Move Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
Carnival & : To Provide First Quarter 2021 Business Update

04/01/2021 | 12:46pm EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC

TO PROVIDE FIRST QUARTER 2021 BUSINESS UPDATE

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) has scheduled a conference call with analysts for Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at 10 a.m. (EDT); 3 p.m. (BST) to provide a business update.

A simulcast of the call will be available via the company's Web sites at www.carnivalcorp.comand www.carnivalplc.com. Interested parties who wish to ask questions may participate by calling 212 231 2934 in the U.S., or 44 (0) 203 300 0082 in the U.K.

MEDIA CONTACT:

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Roger Frizzell

Beth Roberts

1 305 406 7862

1 305 406 4832

Carnival plc published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 16:45:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 745 M - -
Net income 2021 -4 742 M - -
Net Debt 2021 22 568 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,91x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 29 280 M 29 280 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,8x
EV / Sales 2022 3,05x
Nbr of Employees 70 000
Free-Float 64,0%
Carnival Corporation & plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 24,10 $
Last Close Price 26,54 $
Spread / Highest target 58,3%
Spread / Average Target -9,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Arnold W. Donald President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Bernstein Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Micky Meir Arison Chairman
Gregory A. Sullivan Chief Information Officer
Josh Weinstein Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC22.53%29 387
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.12.27%48 259
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.8.68%33 885
ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP14.27%21 727
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED21.92%17 682
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC6.08%12 384
