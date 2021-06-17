Cruise operator Carnival discloses personal data breach, shares down

June 17 (Reuters) - Cruise operator Carnival Corp
said on Thursday it had detected unauthorized access to its
computer systems in March, after which it alerted regulators and
hired a cybersecurity firm to investigate the breach.
The company, whose shares were down over 2%, noticed the
suspicious activity on March 19 and acted quickly to "to shut
down the event and prevent further unauthorized access", it said
in an emailed statement.
The breach affected personal information of some guests,
employees and crew for Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America
Line, Princess Cruises and medical operations, Carnival said.
"There is evidence indicating a low likelihood of the data
being misused," the company added.
Miami-based Carnival also said it alerted individuals whose
data had been compromised and set up a call center to respond to
their queries.
Technology news portal Bleeping Computer first reported the
breach.
The disclosure from the company comes at a time United
States has witnessed a spate of increasingly bold cyberattacks
on critical infrastructure.
A ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline last month
temporarily stalled one of the country's major arteries for fuel
delivery. Meatpacker JBS USA's operations were disrupted earlier
this month due to a cyberattack.
Carnival was also hit by a ransomware attack last year,
which affected the information technology systems of one of its
brands.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)