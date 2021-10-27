Log in
Miss Universe Puerto Rico Welcomes Carnival Mardi Gras and Miss Universe Titleholders to San Juan

10/27/2021 | 01:48pm EDT
Miss Universe Puerto Rico Welcomes Carnival Mardi Gras and Miss Universe Titleholders to San Juan



Carnival Cruise Line's celebratory cruise following the christening of its new flagship Mardi Gras last Saturday made its first stop with a call in San Juan, Puerto Rico yesterday. As part of the day's festivities, the reigning Miss Universe, Puerto Rico, Estefania Soto-Torres and the incoming Miss Universe, Puerto Rico, Michelle Colón welcomed some very special guests to their home island: Miss Universe Andrea Meza, Mardi Gras Godmother and Miss Universe, Dominican Republic, Kimberly Jiménez and Miss USA Asya Branch, as well as Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy.

Mardi Gras was christened during a "Universe of Fun" celebration on Oct. 23 in Port Canaveral, Fla. The celebration marked the first ship naming ceremony held in the U.S. since the cruise industry's restart this summer. Godmother Jiménez blessed the ship in both English and Spanish and activated the traditional champagne bottle break, officially naming the ship.

"We are thrilled to be back in Puerto Rico and allow our destinations to participate in the celebration of our new ship," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "And to be welcomed by the current and incoming Miss Universe, Puerto Rico has made it even more special."

Mardi Gras is the first cruise ship in the Americas to be powered by eco-friendly Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) and features BOLT, the first roller coaster at sea. Guests can enjoy a host of entertainment experiences throughout the ship's 19 decks and six distinct themed zones, including the first shipboard version of the hit TV show Family Feud, and more than two dozen restaurants with venues from Guy Fieri, Emeril Lagasse, Rudi Sodamin and the line's Chief Fun Officer Shaquille O'Neal. Mardi Gras is sailing year-round from Port Canaveral, offering seven-day itineraries to the eastern and western Caribbean.

For additional information on Carnival Cruise Line and to book a cruise vacation, call 1-800-CARNIVAL, visit www.carnival.com, or contact your favorite travel advisor or online travel site.

Left to right: Reigning Miss Universe, Puerto Rico, Estefania Soto-Torres; Mardi Gras Hotel Director Pierre Camilleri; Miss Universe Andrea Meza; Mardi Gras Captain Vincenzo Alcaras; Incoming Miss Universe, Puerto Rico, Michelle Colón; Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy; Mardi Gras Godmother and Miss Universe, Dominican Republic, Kimberly Jiménez; Mardi Gras Chief Engineer Fabien Gervaise; Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. Carlos Mercado; and Miss USA Asya Branch.

Disclaimer

Carnival Corporation published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 17:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
