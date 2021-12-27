Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  Carnival Corporation & plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCL   PA1436583006

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC

(CCL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Omicron cases and snow hobble U.S. air travel

12/27/2021 | 02:57pm EST
U.S. airlines canceled nearly 1,000 flights on Monday... after nixing over 3,000 flights during the busy Christmas holiday weekend, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.com.

Some canceled flights were due to bad weather... but most were due to COVID-19.

As Omicron cases across the country rise, pilots and crew who test positive are forced to isolate.. And travelers are left to deal with cancelations or delays.

Omicron is not just wreaking havoc on air travel...

The CDC on Monday said it was investigating 68 cruise ships after reports of COVID cases on board.

Suzanne Sneddon was on Carnival Freedom, which returned to Miami Sunday after other passengers tested positive for COVID-19. She says the scheduled stops didn't go as planned either:

"We were delayed getting off in Curaçao (flash) so we had to leave from Bonaire immediately and then they announced later on that day that Aruba was canceling on us as well..."

The average number of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. has risen 55% to over 205,000 per day over the last seven days, according to a Reuters tally.


