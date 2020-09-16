Log in
Carnival & : PLC - AIDA Cruises expands range of cruises with new voyages

09/16/2020 | 03:16am EDT

AIDA Cruises expands its range of cruises with new autumn voyages in the Mediterranean

ROSTOCK, Germany, Sept. 16, 2020 -- AIDA Cruises, the leading cruise line in Germany and a part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), will expand its range of cruises this autumn with new voyages visiting the highlights of Italy, starting on Oct. 17, 2020.

The new seven-day itinerary departs from Civitavecchia near Rome and travels to Palermo and Catania in Sicily, Naples and La Spezia. In Rome, an overnight stay is planned. The voyages are offered weekly until Nov. 28, 2020.

The AIDA health and safety program will be implemented on all cruises. Developed with leading medical experts, the program has been audited and confirmed by the renowned independent auditing company SGS Institut Fresenius and the classification society DNV-GL. The measures include a complimentary COVID-19 test, regular temperature measurements for guests and crew, physical distancing and increased disinfection measures. Further detailed information on the AIDA health and safety program can be found at www.aida.de/sichererurlaub.  

The new Mediterranean cruises, as well as all other offers of AIDA Cruises, can be booked from Monday, September 21, through travel agencies, at the AIDA Customer Center under the telephone number 0381/202 707 07 or at www.aida.de.

SOURCE AIDA Cruises

CONTACT: Published by: AIDA Cruises , Am Strande 3d I 18055 Rostock , Tel.: +49 (0) 381 / 444-0 , Fax: + 49 (0) 381 / 444-88 88 , www.aida.de ; Communication: Hansjörg Kunze , Vice President Communication & Sustainability , Tel.: +49 (0) 381 / 444-80 20 , Fax: + 49 (0) 381 / 444-80 25 , presse@aida.de


© PRNewswire 2020
