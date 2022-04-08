Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Carnival Corporation & plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CUK   US14365C1036

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC

(CUK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/08 08:38:53 am EDT
17.11 USD   -0.29%
02:01aCarnival PLC - Carnival Corporation Purchase of Shares
PR
04/07CARNIVAL : Seabourn encore is setting sail this summer to the sun-kissed eastern mediterranean
PU
04/07European ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carnival PLC - Block Listing Return

04/08/2022 | 08:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BLOCK LISTING RETURN

INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS FORM MUST BE TYPED OR PRINTED ELECTRONICALLY AND PROVIDED TO AN RIS.

Date: 06 April 2022

Name of applicant: Carnival plc
Name of scheme: Carnival plc 2014 Employee Share Plan
Period of return: From: 1 October 2021 To: 31 March 2022
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 400,625
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): nil
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): nil
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 400,625

   

Name of contact: Jessica Del Pino
Telephone number of contact: +1-305-406-5268

© PRNewswire 2022
All news about CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC
02:01aCarnival PLC - Carnival Corporation Purchase of Shares
PR
04/07CARNIVAL : Seabourn encore is setting sail this summer to the sun-kissed eastern mediterra..
PU
04/07European ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
04/07CARNIVAL : Costa cruises restart from genoa with costa firenze
PU
04/07Cunard and Julien's Auctions Partner on Worldwide Exclusive Exhibition Preview of Prope..
AQ
04/06European ADRs Advance in Wednesday Trading
MT
04/06CARNIVAL & : Corporation Purchase of Shares
PU
04/06Carnival PLC - Carnival Corporation Purchase of Shares
PR
04/05US Stocks Slide as Europe Imposes New Sanctions on Russia; Fed Minutes Due Wednesday
MT
04/05Carnival, Change Healthcare rise; Block, Acuity fall
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC
More recommendations