Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Carnival Corporation & plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CUK   US14365C1036

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC

(CUK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carnival & : PLC - Blocklisting - Listing Return

10/13/2021 | 08:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BLOCK LISTING RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

Date:  13 October 2021

Name of applicant: Carnival plc
Name of scheme: Carnival plc 2005 Employee Stock Purchase Plan
Period of return: From: 1 March 2020 To: 30 September 2021
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 45,399
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): nil
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 11,044
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 34,355

   

Name of contact: Jessica Del Pino
Telephone number of contact: +1-305-406-5268

© PRNewswire 2021
All news about CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC
02:02aCARNIVAL & : PLC - Corporation Purchase of Shares
PR
02:02aCARNIVAL & : PLC - John Padgett Named President of Princess Cruises
PR
10/11CARNIVAL CORPORATION : & plc Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $2.3 Billion Term Loan Faci..
AQ
10/10CARNIVAL & : Koningsdam Marks Holland America Line's Return to West Coast Cruising with Fi..
PR
10/08Consumer Stocks Trim Midday Declines With Staples Ending Little Changed
MT
10/08Consumer Stocks Underwater But Staples Back Near Even This Afternoon
MT
10/08CARNIVAL & : Completes Syndication Of Loan Facility To Redeem 2023 Notes
MT
10/08CARNIVAL & : Announces $2.3 Billion Term Loan Facility
MT
10/08CARNIVAL & : PLC - Corp Upsizing and Pricing Term Loan Facility
PR
10/08CARNIVAL & : Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $2.3 Billion Term Loan Facility for Refinan..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC
More recommendations