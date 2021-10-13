Carnival & : PLC - Blocklisting - Listing Return

BLOCK LISTING RETURN
Date: 13 October 2021
|Name of applicant:
|Carnival plc
|Name of scheme:
|Carnival plc 2005 Employee Stock Purchase Plan
|Period of return:
|From:
|1 March 2020
|To:
|30 September 2021
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|45,399
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|nil
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|11,044
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|34,355
|Name of contact:
|Jessica Del Pino
|Telephone number of contact:
|+1-305-406-5268