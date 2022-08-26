Log in
    CUK   US14365C1036

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC

(CUK)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:21 2022-08-26 am EDT
9.305 USD   -0.91%
Carnival PLC - CURRENT REPORT ON FORM 8-K

08/26/2022 | 10:06am EDT
CURRENT REPORT ON FORM 8-K

MIAMI (August 26, 2022) – Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) announce that its joint current report on Form 8-K was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on August 26, 2022.  As further described in the joint current report on Form 8-K, on August 22, 2022, the Compensation Committees of Carnival Corporation & plc approved changes to the compensation of Josh Weinstein in connection with his appointment as President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Climate Officer. 

A copy of the joint current report on Form 8-K has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. A copy of the joint current report on Form 8-K is also available on the Carnival Corporation & plc website at www.carnivalcorp.com or www.carnivalplc.com.


