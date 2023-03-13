Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Carnival Corporation & plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CUK   US14365C1036

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC

(CUK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:29:40 2023-03-13 am EDT
8.600 USD   -2.38%
09:16aCarnival PLC - Carnival Corporation to Provide 1Q 2023 Business Update
PR
04:01aCarnival PLC - P&O Cruises reports record booking Wave period
PR
03/10Record-breaking rum bottle for P&O Cruises Barbados naming event
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carnival PLC - Carnival Corporation to Provide 1Q 2023 Business Update

03/13/2023 | 09:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC TO PROVIDE FIRST QUARTER 2023 BUSINESS UPDATE

MIAMI, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) has scheduled a conference call with analysts for Monday, March 27, 2023, at 10 a.m. (EDT); 3 p.m. (BST) to provide a business update.

A simulcast of the call will be available via the company's websites at www.carnivalcorp.com and www.carnivalplc.com.

About Carnival Corporation & plc
Carnival Corporation & plc is the largest global cruise company, and among the largest leisure travel companies, with a portfolio of world-class cruise lines – AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Additional information can be found on www.carnivalcorp.comwww.carnivalsustainability.comwww.aida.dewww.carnival.comwww.costacruise.comwww.cunard.comwww.hollandamerica.comwww.princess.comwww.pocruises.com.auwww.pocruises.com, and www.seabourn.com


MEDIA CONTACT: Jody Venturoni, 1 469 797 6380; INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT: Beth Roberts, 1 305 406 4832


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC
09:16aCarnival PLC - Carnival Corporation to Provide 1Q 2023 Business Update
PR
04:01aCarnival PLC - P&O Cruises reports record booking Wave period
PR
03/10Record-breaking rum bottle for P&O Cruises Barbados naming event
AQ
03/08European Equities Flat as Euro Area Reports Stagnant Q4 Growth
MT
03/07Holland America Line Introduces New Category of Extended Destination-in-Depth Voyages
AQ
03/06European Equities Start Week Slightly Lower in Monday Trading
MT
03/03European Equities Flat in Friday Trading
MT
03/02Carnival Says it Plans to Expand European Offerings in 2024
MT
03/02Carnival agrees fresh credit facility, names new President at Seabourn
AN
03/02Carnival to Expand European Seasonal Offering in 2024
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC
More recommendations