Carnival PLC - Carnival Corporation to Provide 3Q 2022 Business Update

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC TO PROVIDE THIRD QUARTER 2022 BUSINESS UPDATE

MIAMI, Sept. 23, 2022 -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) has scheduled a conference call with analysts for Friday, September 30, 2022, at 10 a.m. (EDT); 3 p.m. (BST) to provide a business update.

A simulcast of the call will be available via the company's websites at www.carnivalcorp.com and www.carnivalplc.com.

CONTACT: MEDIA, Roger Frizzell, 1 305 406 7862; INVESTOR RELATIONS, Beth Roberts, 1 305 406 4832