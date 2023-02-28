Advanced search
    CUK   US14365C1036

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC

(CUK)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:55:10 2023-02-28 am EST
9.555 USD   -2.90%
Carnival PLC - Carnival Plc Annual Report

02/28/2023 | 09:45am EST
CARNIVAL PLC ANNUAL REPORT

MIAMI (February 28, 2023) - Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) announce that the Carnival plc 2022 Annual Report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

This document is also available on our website at www.carnivalcorp.com or www.carnivalplc.com.

Carnival Corporation & plc is the largest global cruise company, and among the largest leisure travel companies, with a portfolio of world-class cruise lines – AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.


© PRNewswire 2023
