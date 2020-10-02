Log in
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC

(CUK)
Carnival & : PLC - Corporation & plc To Provide Business Update

10/02/2020 | 02:02am EDT

Carnival Corporation & plc To Provide Business Update

MIAMI, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) has scheduled a conference call with analysts for Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. (EDT); 3 p.m. (BST) to provide a business update.

A simulcast of the call will be available via the company's Web sites at www.carnivalcorp.com and www.carnivalplc.com.

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: Roger Frizzell, 1 305 406 7862; INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT: Beth Roberts, 1 305 406 4832


© PRNewswire 2020
