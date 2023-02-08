Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Carnival Corporation & plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CUK   US14365C1036

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC

(CUK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:55:12 2023-02-08 am EST
10.72 USD   -2.32%
11:31aCarnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS
PR
11:07aBofA Securities Raises Carnival's Price Target to $13 From $11, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
10:44aPrincess Cruises Announces 2024 Season; #1 Cruise Line in Alaska Showcases Glaciers, Wildlife, Mountains, Fresh Alaska Seafood, Glacier Bay & Denali National Parks and Scenic Rail Travel
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

02/08/2023 | 11:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Josh Weinstein
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Climate Officer of Carnival Corporation & plc / Director
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Carnival Corporation
b) Legal Entity Identifier F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4A Details of the transaction: 1
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of time vested restricted stock units (“RSUs”) granted January 19, 2021.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)
$0.00		 Volume(s)
19,477
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
19,477
$0.00
e) Date of the transaction 2023-02-06
f) Place of the transaction Off Market
4B Details of the transaction: 2
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b) Nature of the transaction Represents shares withheld by the Company to cover taxes associated with RSUs granted January 19, 2021.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)
$11.6695		 Volume(s)
7,665
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
7,665
$11.6695
e) Date of the transaction 2023-02-06
f) Place of the transaction Off Market
4C Details of the transaction: 3
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of performance-based restricted stock units (“PBS RSUs”) granted in February 2020 pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan, which includes shares from the settlement of dividend equivalents accumulated during the PBS RSU restricted period.  Each PBS RSU represented one share of Carnival Corporation common stock. The reporting person was eligible to earn from 0-200% of the target amount of PBS RSUs based upon the extent to which Carnival Corporation & plc's annual adjusted operating income, as further adjusted for certain fuel price changes and currency exchange rate impact for each of the three fiscal years in the 2020-2022 performance period, return on invested capital for 2021-2022, and certain environmental, social & governance metrics, reach or exceed specified performance goals.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)
$0.00		 Volume(s)
2,881
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,881
$0.00
e) Date of the transaction 2023-02-06
f) Place of the transaction Off Market
4D Details of the transaction: 4
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b) Nature of the transaction Represents shares withheld by the Company to cover taxes associated with vesting of PBS RSUs granted in February 2020.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)
$11.6695		 Volume(s)
1,135
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
1,135
$11.6695
e) Date of the transaction 2023-02-06
f) Place of the transaction Off Market
4E Details of the transaction: 5
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of PBS RSUs granted in August 2020 pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan. Each PBS RSU represents one share of Carnival Corporation common stock.  The reporting person was eligible to earn from 0-150% of the target amount of PBS RSUs based upon the extent to which Carnival Corporation & plc's certain specified environmental, social & governance metrics over the 2020-2022 performance period reach or exceed specified performance goals.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)
$0.00		 Volume(s)
42,159
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
42,159
$0.00
e) Date of the transaction 2023-02-06
f) Place of the transaction NYSE
4F Details of the transaction: 6
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b) Nature of the transaction Represents shares withheld by the Company to cover taxes associated with vesting of PBS RSUs granted in August 2020.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)
$11.6695		 Volume(s)
16,589
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
16,589
$11.6695
e) Date of the transaction 2023-02-06
f) Place of the transaction Off Market

Arnaldo Perez

Company Secretary

Carnival Corporation & plc

3655 NW 87th Avenue

MLGL-815

Miami, FL 33178

T: 305.599.2600

#34764992


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC
11:31aCarnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS
PR
11:07aBofA Securities Raises Carnival's Price Target to $13 From $11, Maintains Neutral Ratin..
MT
10:44aPrincess Cruises Announces 2024 Season; #1 Cruise Line in Alaska Showcases Glaciers, Wi..
AQ
10:44aHolland America Line Extends Celebrity Chef 'Culinary Cruises' to 2023; Cooking demonst..
AQ
04:53aWärtsilä Runs Pilot Project for Recycled Packaging Materials with Carnival
MT
02/07Holland America Line Extends Celebrity Chef 'Culinary Cruises' to 2023
PR
02/07Princess Cruises - New Premium Boutique Fitness Experiences Help Princess Guests Stick ..
AQ
02/06Princess Cruises Next-Generation Ship, Sun Princess to Feature the Brand's Most Excitin..
AQ
02/03Princess Cruises - Celebrate Valentine's Day on The Love Boat
AQ
02/02European Equities Move Lower Following ECB Rate Hike
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC
More recommendations