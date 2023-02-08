Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of performance-based restricted stock units (“PBS RSUs”) granted in February 2020 pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan, which includes shares from the settlement of dividend equivalents accumulated during the PBS RSU restricted period. Each PBS RSU represented one share of Carnival Corporation common stock. The reporting person was eligible to earn from 0-200% of the target amount of PBS RSUs based upon the extent to which Carnival Corporation & plc's annual adjusted operating income, as further adjusted for certain fuel price changes and currency exchange rate impact for each of the three fiscal years in the 2020-2022 performance period, return on invested capital for 2021-2022, and certain environmental, social & governance metrics, reach or exceed specified performance goals.