Carnival & : PLC - Seabourn Announces Updated Restart Dates

SEABOURN ANNOUNCES UPDATED RESTART DATES

SEATTLE, June 16, 2021 – Seabourn, the ultra-luxury cruise line, continues to work with various government and port officials to develop plans for a full return to cruising. As a result of the current environment and travel restrictions that remain in place, the brand is updating travelers on the restart dates for the five ships currently in its fleet.

Based on these latest revisions, the Seabourn fleet restart is now planned as follows:

Seabourn Ovation – July 3 , departing from Athens , Greece to operate in the Greek Isles

, departing from , Greece to operate in the Greek Isles Seabourn Odyssey – July 18 , departing from Bridgetown , Barbados to operate in the Southern Caribbean

, departing from , Barbados to operate in the Seabourn Quest – November 7, departing from Miami to begin the Antarctica season ( previously announced )

season ( ) Seabourn Sojourn – January 11, 2022, departing from Los Angeles to begin the World Cruise

Seabourn Encore – April 17, 2022, departing from Athens, Greece

“We continue to assess the overall global situation so we can make thoughtful, logical decisions about when each of our ships will restart,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. “We know guests are beginning to restart travel on some level in their personal lives and we look forward to seeing them again as soon as possible, starting as early as this summer in Greece and the Southern Caribbean.”

Seabourn Encore and Seabourn Ovation will not sail in Asia, Arabia or Australia for the 2021-2022 fall or winter/spring seasons due to continuing limitations in travel throughout those regions. As such, the brand is cancelling select departures on Seabourn Encore and Seabourn Ovation between September 1, 2021 – April 26, 2022 to align with the overall restart plan.

Following the summer season in the Greek Isles, Seabourn Ovation will now sail a selection of departures originally scheduled to operate on Seabourn Sojourn from Oct. 9 - December 21, 2021. The ship will then begin the new year by operating 12 brand-new sailings in the Caribbean/Panama Canal and Europe from January through May 2022 before resuming its originally planned deployment in the Western Mediterranean. These new Seabourn Ovation sailings will be open for booking on July 8, 2021. This will be the first time Seabourn Ovation will call on the United States.

Guests and travel advisors with impacted bookings will receive information on rebooking, alternative sailing date options, opportunities for bonus future cruise credits or full refunds. Specific offers and details vary by itinerary. Seabourn asks guests and travel advisors to use the online resources available on its website first rather than calling the Reservation Call Center for information about the cancellations due to the possibility of high call volumes and the potential of long on-hold wait times.

The upcoming summer 2021 voyages on Seabourn Ovation and Seabourn Odyssey are open to any guests that are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Seabourn intends for all team members working on board for these voyages to be fully vaccinated and is actively implementing plans to meet that goal. Specific vaccination requirements for other itineraries in 2021 and beyond will be finalized closer to the sailing date in coordination with the respective destinations.

Operation of the upcoming Winter/Spring Antarctica Season, the 2022 World Cruise, and other upcoming deployments are subject to change due to travel restrictions.

For reservations or more information about Seabourn, please contact Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com. International guests may contact Seabourn as follows: UK (GBP Currency) - 0344 338 8610; Europe (Euro currency) - 00800 1872 1872; Australia (AUD currency) - 1 300 987 323.

About Seabourn:

Ultra-luxury Seabourn currently operates a fleet of five modern ships with two under construction and is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines. The exclusive alliance also includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA, P&O Cruises UK, and P&O Cruises Australia. Seabourn is the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage under a multi-year agreement to help promote sustainable tourism at World Heritage sites around the world. Our highest responsibility and top priorities are compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, team members, and the people and communities our ships visit.

###

Find Seabourn on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest.

Notes to Editors:

Seabourn is consistently ranked among the world's top travel choices by professional critics and the discerning readers of prestigious travel publications such as Departures, Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler. Its stylish, distinctive cruising vacations are renowned for:

Intimate ships with a private club atmosphere

Intuitive, personalized service provided by staff passionate about exceeding guests expectations

Curated voyages to all seven continents delivering award-winning experiences

All ocean-front suites, luxuriously appointed

Complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times

Welcome Champagne and complimentary in-suite bar stocked with your preferences

Tipping is neither required, nor expected

Finest resort at sea that is masterfully designed

World-class dining, further enhanced through a culinary partnership with Chef Thomas Keller

All dining venues are complimentary, dine where, when and with whom you wish

Seabourn Conversations, connecting with visionary experts

Ventures by Seabourn™, optional shore excursions, enhance and extend your experience in select destinations*^

Select purposeful and sustainable travel experiences as the Official Cruise Partner of UNESCO*

Spa & Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil , featuring an exclusive mindful living program*

, featuring an exclusive mindful living program* An evening entertainment experience in collaboration with Sir Tim Rice , produced exclusively by Belinda King Creative Productions†

, produced exclusively by Belinda King Creative Productions† Committed to environmental stewardship and sustainability

*Optional programs, for additional charge

^Available on Seabourn Odyssey, Seabourn Sojourn, Seabourn Quest, Seabourn Encore, Seabourn Ovation

†Not available on board Seabourn Venture

For more Information:

Brian Badura

(206) 626-9158 or BBadura@seabourn.com

or

Ashley Fenton

Hawkins International Public Relations

(212) 255-6541 or ashley@hawkpr.com