Carnival & : PLC - Seabourn Cancels Select 2021 Voyages

SEABOURN ANNOUNCES CANCELLATION OF SELECT 2021 EUROPE VOYAGES

SEATTLE, March 9, 2021 – Seabourn, the ultra-luxury cruise line, is maintaining its optimism for the ultimate restart of travel while, in the meantime, continuing to take a practical approach in extending its current operational pause. As a result of the current environment, the brand is cancelling a series of select 2021 Europe departures.

The cancellation announcement applies differently by ship. Voyages affected include:

Seabourn Sojourn, with its next scheduled departure now set for July 3, 2021 .

. Seabourn Encore, with its next scheduled departure now set for July 3, 2021 .

. Seabourn Ovation, with its next scheduled departure now set for July 3, 2021 .

. Seabourn Quest, with its next scheduled departure now set for November 7, 2021 .

Guests with bookings affected by this announcement are being given as much notice as possible to provide them with greater clarity around their travel plans.

“Our highest priorities are compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, crew and the people in destinations we visit,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. “We understand guests are eager to travel and, even though we have extended our pause in operations a bit further, we continue to prepare to welcome them back once again.”

Guests with impacted cruise bookings have until April 15, 2021 to request to be re-booked to a comparable 2022 voyage at their 2021 rate paid plus current amenities. Guests who prefer an alternative choice can also request a bonus future cruise credit offer or a full refund of monies paid to Seabourn to the original form of payment.

Guests and their travel advisors will be sent specific details applicable to their booking. Seabourn asks guests and travel advisors to use the online resources available on its website first rather than calling the Reservation Call Center for information about the cancellations due to the possibility of high call volumes and the potential of long on-hold wait times.

For reservations or more information about Seabourn, please contact Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com. International guests may contact Seabourn as follows: UK (GBP Currency) - 0344 338 8610; Europe (Euro currency) - 00800 1872 1872; Australia (AUD currency) - 1 300 987 323.

About Seabourn:

Ultra-luxury Seabourn currently operates a fleet of five modern ships with two under construction and is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines. The exclusive alliance also includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA, P&O Cruises UK, and P&O Cruises Australia. Seabourn is the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage under a multi-year agreement to help promote sustainable tourism at World Heritage sites around the world. Our highest responsibility and top priorities are compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, crew, shoreside employees, and the people and communities our ships visit.

