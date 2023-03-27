Advanced search
    CCL   GB0031215220

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC

(CCL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:51:47 2023-03-27 am EDT
689.20 GBX   +5.61%
09:31aCarnival Corp posts smaller loss on resilient travel demand, on-board spending
RE
09:25aCarnival : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:18aCarnival Plc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Carnival Corp posts smaller loss on resilient travel demand, on-board spending

03/27/2023 | 09:31am EDT
The Carnival cruise ship Sunrise is seen docked at Miami Port, in Miami

(Reuters) - Cruise operator Carnival Corp reported a smaller-than-expected first-quarter loss and beat Wall Street estimates for revenue on Monday, helped by resilient demand for leisure travel and on-board spending.

The company's shares rose about 5% in premarket trading.

Consumers at the higher end of the income rung who remain undeterred by elevated levels of inflation helped boost booking volumes and occupancy rates as restrictions imposed during the pandemic were lifted.

Carnival also benefited from easing of on-board COVID-19 protocols that ensured strong spending in casinos and spas.

The company was well booked for the remainder of the year at higher prices, Chief Executive Officer Josh Weinstein said.

Carnival posted an adjusted net loss of 55 cents per share in the first quarter, compared with estimates of a loss of 60 cents per share, according to Refinitiv.

The company's revenue rose to $4.43 billion from $1.62 billion a year earlier, beating estimates of $4.33 billion.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 20 984 M - -
Net income 2023 -37,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 30 144 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -118x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 11 444 M 11 444 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,98x
EV / Sales 2024 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 87 000
Free-Float 70,1%
Chart CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC
Duration : Period :
Carnival Corporation & plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 9,23 $
Average target price 11,47 $
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Josh Weinstein President, CEO, Director & Chief Climate Officer
David Bernstein Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Micky Meir Arison Chairman
Richard Brilliant Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Stuart Subotnick Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC12.63%11 444
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.5.15%48 239
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.4.33%35 126
ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP23.10%15 538
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED11.95%15 120
CARNIVAL CORPORATION14.52%11 444
