Carnival President Christine Duffy and Chief Culinary Officer Emeril Lagasse Choose Fun Together and Light New Year's Eve Ball for 2023
PR
2022CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE NAMES EMERIL LAGASSE CHIEF CULINARY OFFICER; Another Emeril's Bistro Will Be Part of the Dining Experience on Carnival Jubilee
AQ
2022Carnival Appoints Emeril Lagasse as Chief Culinary Officer
MT
Carnival President Christine Duffy and Chief Culinary Officer Emeril Lagasse Choose Fun Together and Light New Year's Eve Ball for 2023

12/31/2022 | 08:48pm EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy and Chief Culinary Officer Emeril Lagasse joined the Times Square Alliance President of Countdown Entertainment Jeffrey Straus tonight, along with their families, to flip the switch that lit New York City's famous New Year's Eve Ball for the countdown to 2023.

Duffy and Lagasse invited everyone celebrating in New York and watching from home to "Choose Fun Together," which is also the theme of Carnival's 2023 advertising campaign that can be seen throughout Times Square.

At the same time the iconic ball was lit in Times Square, nearly 100,000 guests on board Carnival ships fleetwide also kicked off celebrations to ring in the new year.

For additional information on Carnival Cruise Line and to book a cruise vacation on Carnival, 1-800-CARNIVAL, visit http://www.carnival.com, or contact your favorite travel advisor or online travel site.

ABOUT CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE

Carnival Cruise Line, part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), is proud to be known as America's Cruise Line, for carrying more Americans and serving more U.S. homeports than any other. Since its founding in 1972, Carnival has continually revolutionized the cruise sector, making a cruise vacation an affordable and popular option for millions of guests. Carnival operates from 14 U.S. and two Australian homeports and employs more than 40,000 team members representing 120 nationalities. Carnival currently operates 24 ships and is in an exciting period of growth, with Carnival Celebration and Carnival Luminosa, which began guest operations in November, and three additional ships joining the fleet by 2024.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carnival-president-christine-duffy-and-chief-culinary-officer-emeril-lagasse-choose-fun-together-and-light-new-years-eve-ball-for-2023-301711685.html

SOURCE Carnival Cruise Line


© PRNewswire 2022
