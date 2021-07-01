Carnival & : Award-Winning "North to Alaska" Program Offers Princess Guests Authentic Local Experiences & Fresh Alaska Seafood for 2021 Summer Season

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises guests sailing on the upcoming partial summer 2021 Alaska season will be thoroughly immersed with authentic Alaska-themed activities offered throughout the cruise line's award-winning "North to Alaska" culinary, entertainment and shore excursions series.

Previously announced, the cruise line is slated to return to service in the United States with a partial season of Alaska sailings roundtrip from Seattle, with seven-day cruises scheduled to depart July 25 through September 26, 2021, onboard Majestic Princess - a MedallionClass™ ship.

"North to Alaska" brings together local personalities, culture and Alaska seafood to immerse guests in the history and traditions of The Last Frontier. From savoring fresh Alaska seafood to meeting locals, the program allows guests to see, feel and taste the best of the Great Land.

Alaska Seafood

Guests savor a destination-themed dinner in the main dining rooms and unique Alaska seafood menus in the specialty restaurants during their cruise, including fresh salmon, King crab and halibut. Foodie favorites including seafood chowder from Bonanza Bar and Grill in Skagway and fish tacos from The Alaska Fish House in Ketchikan are offered on the top deck grill of Majestic Princess, along with other selections in Juneau.

Exclusive to Princess cruises sailing to the Great Land, Cook My Catch offers a true sea-to-seat experience. Guests have the chance to reel in a fish during a fishing excursion and have chefs cook it for their dinner that night.

Meet Local Alaskans

From authors and artists to dog mushers and adventurists, "North to Alaska" cruise activities introduce guests to the unique personalities who are lucky enough to call Alaska home. Throughout the season local guests will share their unique stories of their own connection to Alaska, including:

Susan Conrad , author of "Inside: One Woman's Journey Through the Inside Passage," shares her 1,200-mile adventure along the Alaska coast in her 18-foot kayak, forging new friendships and encountering wildlife while overcoming many challenges and living her dream.

, author of "Inside: One Woman's Journey Through the Inside Passage," shares her 1,200-mile adventure along the coast in her 18-foot kayak, forging new friendships and encountering wildlife while overcoming many challenges and living her dream. Nick Jans , New York Times best-selling author and renowned storyteller, comes aboard to tell his emotional story of Romeo, the wolf, and the effect he had on the people of Juneau , as told in his book, "A Wolf Called Romeo."

, best-selling author and renowned storyteller, comes aboard to tell his emotional story of Romeo, the wolf, and the effect he had on the people of , as told in his book, "A Wolf Called Romeo." Brendan Jones , prolific writer, college professor and best-selling author of the novel "The Alaskan Laundry," shares stories about his life, education, and journey from Philadelphia to Sitka, Alaska .

, prolific writer, college professor and best-selling author of the novel "The Alaskan Laundry," shares stories about his life, education, and journey from to . Alaska Native Voices , cultural heritage guides, provide interpretive and educational lectures, storytelling, singing and personal interaction and displays of art, tools and craftsmanship of the traditional homeland Huna Tlingit, sharing the story of their connection to Glacier Bay National Park.

, cultural heritage guides, provide interpretive and educational lectures, storytelling, singing and personal interaction and displays of art, tools and craftsmanship of the traditional homeland Huna Tlingit, sharing the story of their connection to Glacier Bay National Park. Mark Kelly and Carl Johnson , award-winning photographers, have captured some of the best images the Great Land has to offer and share their Alaska photography experiences. Guests learn tips and tricks for taking their own frameable Alaska snapshots.

, award-winning photographers, have captured some of the best images the Great Land has to offer and share their photography experiences. Guests learn tips and tricks for taking their own frameable snapshots. Michael Modzelewski , a naturalist onboard every sailing, uncovers the history of this breathtaking state and helps guests spot native wildlife including humpback whales, bald eagles and mountain goats-- along their voyage.

Unique Alaska Experiences

Thoughtfully curated onboard activities continue to bring the local Alaska culture to life with various experiences, including:

Life as a Musher – guests meet a local dog musher, learn about the annual 1,100-mile Iditarod sled dog race and interact with a real dog.

guests meet a local dog musher, learn about the annual 1,100-mile Iditarod sled dog race and interact with a real dog. Midnight Sun Experience – hosted in The Sanctuary onboard Majestic Princess, guests delight in an intimate music experience with a guitar vocalist, cuddle up with blankets on lounge chairs and enjoy warm beverages or local Alaska beers.

– hosted in The Sanctuary onboard Majestic Princess, guests delight in an intimate music experience with a guitar vocalist, cuddle up with blankets on lounge chairs and enjoy warm beverages or local beers. Klondike Festival - a celebration of the spirit of the Alaska gold rush with entertainment for the whole family, including gold nugget arts and crafts projects. In addition, a special Night at the Klondike dance party will be offered in one of the lounges.

Experience A National Treasure - Glacier Bay National Park

The 3.3 million-acre Glacier Bay National Park & Preserve, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is sure to impress with the magnificent blue spires of Margerie Glacier. Beyond the ice, guests see towering snow-capped mountains, deep fjords, and freshwater streams. With a National Park Service Ranger onboard, guests will have the opportunity to learn about the rich history and array of wildlife that calls Glacier Bay National Park home.

Alaska Cruise Excursions

Guests can experience true adventure in Alaska and feel like a local with unique shore excursions that offer a taste of true Alaska life. From fishing to dog sledding to flightseeing, some of the 2021 season offerings include:

Ketchikan – Alaska Fishing & Wilderness Dining; Hunting for Halibut; Zipline Adventure Park; Rainforest Zip, Skybridge & Rappel Adventure; Neets Bay Bear Cruise; Black Bear, Wildlife & Nature Walk.

– Alaska Fishing & Wilderness Dining; Hunting for Halibut; Zipline Adventure Park; Rainforest Zip, Skybridge & Rappel Adventure; Neets Bay Bear Cruise; Black Bear, Wildlife & Nature Walk. Juneau – Dog Sled Summer Camp; Mendenhall Glacier Helicopter & Guided Walk; Mendenhall Glacier Helicopter, Guided Walk & Salmon Bake; Pilot's Choice Ice Age Exploration (with two landings); Taku Glacier Helicopter Landing & Airboat Tour; and several Whale Watching tour options.

– Dog Sled Summer Camp; Mendenhall Glacier Helicopter & Guided Walk; Mendenhall Glacier Helicopter, Guided Walk & Salmon Bake; Pilot's Choice Ice Age Exploration (with two landings); Taku Glacier Helicopter Landing & Airboat Tour; and several Whale Watching tour options. Skagway – Glacier Discovery By Helicopter; Adventure Park & Ziplines; and White Pass Scenic Railway.

CRUISE WITH CONFIDENCE

The 2021 Princess Alaska cruises are available for guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination. Crew vaccinations will be in accordance with CDC guidelines.

As of now and subject to change as CDC guidance, medical, and public health guidance evolves, the line's Cruise Health program provides steps to enhance public health. Please check regularly, as there will be updates as new procedures are finalized and existing protocols may evolve.

Updates to the cruise line's Cruise with Confidence program are also being implemented, providing peace of mind for booked guests who may encounter an unexpected trip cancellation or interruption due to COVID-19. Guests can cancel for any reason up to 30 days before departure and receive a Future Cruise Credit for any cancellation fees and a refund of additional funds received to the original payment method. As an enhanced benefit, guests may cancel and receive the same Future Cruise Credit and refund within 30 days all the way to sailing day if they test positive for COVID-19. Full details can be found here.

PRINCESS MEDALLIONCLASS VACATION

Majestic Princess offers TrulyTouchless™ experiences with more ways to support physical distancing and personalization that simplifies the guest experience and delivers next-level service supporting new health protocols.

The cruise line's award-winning OceanMedallion wearable device replaces the traditional cruise card and pairs with embedded IoT ("Internet of things") - driven innovative technology to significantly expand touch-free options and personalization on board Majestic Princess. The cruise line just announced CrewCallTM service on demand is available on stateroom TVs as well as the MedallionClass app and leverages the innovative OceanMedallion wearable to guide a crew member to a guest's exact location to be of service to the guest. Additional features include:

Touchless embarkation and disembarkation

Keyless stateroom entry

Completely contactless commerce

Simplified safety training

On-demand food, beverages and retail items delivered anywhere on board

Guest service requests via mobile device chat

Location-based gaming and wagering

Entertainment content via smart devices

Majestic Princess offers the best Wi-Fi at sea, MedallionNet™, so guests can stay connected to the things and people they love and share vacation memories with ease.

Alaska 2021 cruises start at $799 per person for Princess Savers and $1,079 for Princess Plus fare that includes drinks, Wi-Fi and crew incentive.

Cruises can be booked through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises :

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world's leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 14 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries." In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to an effortless personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

In line with the latest advice from health officials about COVID-19, Princess Cruises is currently enhancing health and safety protocols with input from medical experts and government bodies and assessing how they may impact future itineraries. Actual offerings may vary from what is displayed in marketing materials. Click on the following links to stay updated on current Cruise Updates and Health & Safety protocols.

