CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC

(CCL)
03/15 11:57:42 am
1745.75 GBX   +2.84%
11:51aCARNIVAL &  : Corp CEO sees 2 more tough years ahead - FT (March 14)
RE
11:18aEuropean ADRs Move Lower in Monday Trading
MT
10:32aS&P 500 subdued as focus turns to Fed
RE
Carnival & : Corp CEO sees 2 more tough years ahead - FT (March 14)

03/15/2021 | 11:51am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Arnold Donald, CEO of Carnival Corp., holds up the company's new Ocean Medallion, a small wearable for their cruise ship passengers, during his keynote address at CES in Las Vegas

(This March 14 story corrects first and second paragraphs after FT amended its report to reflect that Carnival's recovery will be primarily affected by fleet size)

(Reuters) - Cruise operator Carnival Corp Chief Executive Arnold Donald has said that shrinking its fleet due to the pandemic will slow its full recovery until 2023, as cruise lines battle a prolonged fallout from on-board outbreaks, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The cruise company's full fleet might be sailing by the end of this year but with a smaller fleet it will take longer to recover to pre-crisis revenues, Donald told the newspaper in an interview.

Carnival in January reported a bigger-than-expected preliminary fourth-quarter net loss as business was brought to a virtual standstill by the coronavirus outbreak.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 203 M - -
Net income 2021 -4 519 M - -
Net Debt 2021 22 469 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,31x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 31 426 M 31 426 M -
EV / Sales 2021 12,8x
EV / Sales 2022 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 70 000
Free-Float 64,0%
Technical analysis trends CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 20,95 $
Last Close Price 28,46 $
Spread / Highest target 16,0%
Spread / Average Target -26,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Arnold W. Donald President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Bernstein Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Micky Meir Arison Chairman
Gregory A. Sullivan Chief Information Officer
Josh Weinstein Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC24.18%31 426
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.13.86%48 727
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.13.34%35 006
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC31.39%31 426
ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP20.79%22 966
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED26.27%18 273
