    CCL   GB0031215220

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC

(CCL)
Carnival & : posts $2 billion in loss on prolonged cruise suspension

06/24/2021 | 09:35am EDT
Arnold Donald, CEO of Carnival Corp. takes the stage to deliver his keynote address at CES in Las Vegas

(Reuters) - Carnival Corp reported a quarterly loss of about $2 billion on Thursday, as the prolonged suspension of cruises due to the COVID-19 pandemic hammered its business.

Cruise operators have recorded little to no revenue due to the no-sail order from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, forcing them to tap billions of dollars in debt and even sell a few ships to stay afloat.

Carnival ended the second quarter with $9.3 billion in cash and short-term investments, down from $11.5 billion at the end of the first quarter, as it spent heavily to prepare its ships for voyages.

Net loss was $2.07 billion for the second quarter ended May 31, compared with $4.37 billion a year earlier. Refinitiv data shows Carnival's loss in the last four quarter was $1.97 billion at the least.

The operator of Princess Cruises also backed its expectations for a third-quarter loss.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 507 M - -
Net income 2021 -6 163 M - -
Net Debt 2021 24 298 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,36x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 31 209 M 31 209 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15,8x
EV / Sales 2022 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 70 000
Free-Float 67,0%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 28,15 $
Average target price 28,54 $
Spread / Average Target 1,40%
NameTitle
Arnold W. Donald President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Bernstein Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Micky Meir Arison Chairman
Gregory A. Sullivan Chief Information Officer
Josh Weinstein Chief Operating Officer
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC25.75%31 209
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.6.96%45 948
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.12.96%35 006
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC29.55%31 209
ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP15.36%21 934
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED17.48%17 023