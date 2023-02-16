Holland America Line Sponsors University of Oregon and Oregon State University Athletics to Reach Largest Fanbase in the State

New partnerships with Ducks and Beavers, spread the spirit of cruising across college sporting events

SEATTLE, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a multi-year agreement, Holland America Line has signed on as an official sponsor of the Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers. These partnerships expand Holland America Line's foray into college sports and establish a relationship with two universities in an important cruise market for the premium brand.

Portland, Oregon, is one of Holland America Line's top three markets in the Pacific Northwest. These new sponsorships help the cruise line reach the largest fanbase in the state at a variety of sporting events. The college teams and cruise line will celebrate a shared passion for community while engaging Ducks and Beavers fans with fun-filled experiences including in-game activities, promotions and on-site branding.

"Our University of Oregon and Oregon State University partnerships give us the unique opportunity to reach a fanbase who are within driving distance to our Seattle and Vancouver, B.C. homeports for our Alaska cruises, with Portland being their number one hub for fans and alumni," said Kacy Cole, Holland America Line's vice president of marketing and e-commerce. "We are excited to extend our cruise homeport to Ducks and Beavers fans with a variety of initiatives throughout the year, and we look forward to cultivating our relationships in support of growing our brand presence in these two spirited communities."

Fans will see Holland America Line's presence throughout the University of Oregon and Oregon State University sporting events through multi-media campaigns. Additionally, Holland America Line's sponsorship will be publicized across the schools' radio and digital/social media channels, as well as through on-site activations.

Throughout the remainder of the 2023 basketball season and beyond, Holland America Line will be showcased at Oregon State's Gill Coliseum and University of Oregon's Matthew Knight Arena during the home games.

Come baseball season, Holland America Line will be integrated into traditional game-day experiences at University of Oregon's PK Park. And Holland America Line will bring new fun to an age-old baseball tradition at Oregon State's Goss Stadium: during each regular-season home game, one lucky attendee will be rewarded if they can get fans to start 'The Wave' and get it to go full-circle. In addition to receiving a premium giveaway at the game, they will be entered to win a Holland America Line cruise.

Before the regular football season, Holland America Line will aim to build excitement at University of Oregon as the presenting sponsor of the popular Oregon Football Spring Game. The cruise line also will have integration as part of the Oregon State University Away Game Tailgate campaigns during the regular season and present an active area in the family zone at Prothro Field during University of Oregon football games.

"We are proud to partner with Holland America Line, the leading premium cruise line in the travel industry," said Jimmy Stanton, Senior Associate Athletics Director for communications, University of Oregon. "This is a natural partnership between two brands with great history and tradition, and we look forward to working together on gamedays and many other initiatives with Holland America Line."

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with Holland America Line, not only because of the phenomenal experiences they offer our fans and alumni, but because of the fantastic people within the organization and their vision for bringing a sponsorship to life at Oregon State University," said Sara Elcano, Senior Associate Athletic Director, Oregon State. "We're looking forward to integrating their brand story in an exciting way throughout all our sports venues this year."

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com. Holland America Line's respective agreements with the Ducks and the Beavers were made possible through LEARFIELD, athletics multimedia rightsholder for Oregon and Oregon State.

About Holland America Line

Holland America Line, part of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL and NYSE:CUK), has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to each destination. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from a Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

