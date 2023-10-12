Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRs

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Randall J. Weisenburger

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Carnival Corporation

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982

4

Details of the transaction

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

 

CUSIP: 143658300

b)

Nature of the transaction

Open market acquisition of shares.  

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

$12.8275

$12.8300

$12.8400

$12.8500

$12.8550

$12.8600

$12.8650

$12.8700

$12.8750

$12.8800

$12.8850

$12.8900

$12.8950

$12.9000

$12.9100

$12.9150

$12.9200

$12.9250

$12.9300

$12.9350

$12.9400

$12.9550

$12.9600

$12.9650

$12.9700

$12.9750

$12.9800

$12.9850

$12.9875

$12.9900

$12.9950

$12.9975

$13.0000

$13.0050

$13.0100

$13.0150

$13.0200

$13.0225

$13.0250

$13.0300

$13.0350

$13.0400

$13.0450

$13.0500

$13.0600

$13.0650

$13.0700

$13.0750

$13.0800

$13.0850

$13.0900

$13.1000

$13.1100

$13.1150

$13.1200

$13.2600

$13.2700

$13.2750

$13.2800

Volume(s)

 200

51400

700

2491

800

8133

3371

5805

3900

1706

360

3305

400

100

130

2870

3100

2894

3400

6500

2300

1700

4407

2463

5969

17378

19612

15425

2500

11036

16059

2115

37220

3055

3652

7531

5150

300

4876

900

100

4100

100

6834

6148

413

7375

3227

3700

7878

5495

6387

5864

2393

5838

4800

3200

1298

9637

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

350,000

$12.9851 (avg.)

 

e)

Date of the transaction

October 10, 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

NYSE

 

 

 

Doreen S. Furnari

Company Secretary

Carnival Corporation & plc

3655 NW 87th Avenue

MLGL-815

Miami, FL 33178

T: 305.599.2600