 Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRs

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameRandall J. Weisenburger
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name Carnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4Details of the transaction
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentIdentification codeCommon stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per shareCUSIP: 143658300
b) Nature of the transactionOpen market acquisition of shares.  
c) Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)$11.50Volume(s)100,000
d)Aggregated information- Aggregated volume- Price100,000$11.50
e)Date of the transactionOctober 19, 2023
f)Place of the transactionNYSE

Doreen S. Furnari
Company Secretary
Carnival Corporation & plc
3655 NW 87th Avenue
MLGL-815
Miami, FL 33178
T: 305.599.2600 