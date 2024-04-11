Three ships in the Cunard fleet will be in the path of totality for the next solar eclipse

VALENCIA, Calif., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The captivating spectacle of this week's solar eclipse has left viewers in awe, with many already looking forward to the next celestial event on August 12, 2026.

Luxury cruise line Cunard is proud to announce that three of its Queens – flagship Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria, and the company's newest ship launching this May, Queen Anne – will be positioned in extraordinary destinations directly along the path of the next solar eclipse.

Queen Mary 2 will embark on a 14-night voyage through Norway and Iceland , August 4-18, 2026 providing guests the rare opportunity to witness the wonderous solar eclipse during an overnight stay in Reykjavik on the evening of August 12 . Viewing the eclipse from Iceland will offer a unique, immersive experience as the country's dramatic landscapes will provide a striking backdrop to this inspiring event.



This unforgettable journey will include visits to the picturesque towns of Zeebrugge, Belgium ; Olden and Skjolden, Norway ; and Isafjordur, Iceland , before disembarking in New York . Travelers will be treated to the serene beauty of the tranquil fjords, thundering waterfalls, and breathtaking scenery across the North Sea and Atlantic Ocean.





"Watching a total solar eclipse from sea is an utterly unique and very rare experience," Katie McAlister, president of Cunard. "Cunard is therefore thrilled to offer three remarkable voyages positioned along the path of the 2026 eclipse – two in the Mediterranean and one in Iceland – which will give guests the chance to witness this extraordinary phenomenon from the water, an unforgettable moment observed from the luxurious vantage point of our Queens."

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships on the North Atlantic, since 1840, celebrating an incredible 183 years of operation. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys for generations, Cunard is world class. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment and outstanding service. From five-star restaurants and in-suite dining to inspiring guest speakers, the library and film screenings, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. Destinations include Europe, the Caribbean, the Far East, Alaska and Australia.

There are currently three Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria and a fourth ship, Queen Anne, will enter service in 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

