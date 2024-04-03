Adjusted route will avoid the Red Sea in order to prioritize safety while providing guests increased certainty well ahead of the voyage

SEATTLE, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to prioritize safety and give travelers adequate time to plan, Holland America Line released a refreshed itinerary for its 2025 Grand World Voyage sailing aboard Zuiderdam. The updated itinerary includes portions to replace the previously announced route through the Red Sea, while adding new ports in Africa and Europe as well as a call in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The changes will only affect the last 43 days of the 124-day voyage. The updated voyage will now visit one more port than originally planned, calling at 49 unique ports in 34 countries and territories, spanning six continents, concluding as planned on May 9, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

"The safety of our guests and crew is of the utmost importance, and we have made the decision to avoid the Red Sea after close consultation with global security experts and government authorities," said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line. "Making this change now allows us to provide certainty for our guests in preparing for this 124-day trip around the world. The new itinerary was built with guest experience top of mind and maintains exciting European and African destinations with even more ports to explore in the Mediterranean."

Following the originally planned visit to Cape Town, South Africa, the new itinerary has been updated to include a call to Walvis Bay, Namibia, before heading north toward Praia, Ilha de Santiago, Cape Verde—the first time Holland America Line has called in more than three years. The ship will then explore the Mediterranean, calling at originally scheduled ports in Gibraltar, Gibraltar; Alexandria, Egypt; Athens, Greece; Rome and Naples, Italy; Lisbon, Portugal; and Barcelona, Spain. Newly added ports include Valletta, Malta; Tangier, Morocco; Arrecife, Alicante, Cartagena and Tenerife, Spain; Olbia and Sardinia, Italy; and Kusadasi, Turkey, pending final confirmation from relevant ports.

"Guests joining us for our 2025 Grand World Voyage will be able to immerse themselves in exciting destinations across the globe. Not only will added calls to destinations like Kusadasi grant access to the wonders of Ephesus, but originally scheduled destinations such as Alexandria will allow guests to take in the sights of both the Pyramids of Giza and Sakkara, as well as give them a chance to answer the riddle of the Sphinx," Bodensteiner said.

For travelers seeking to make new bookings on the 2025 Grand World Voyage, starting cruise-only fares begin at $24,999 per person, based on double occupancy. Taxes, fees and port expenses are additional. Visit hollandamerica.com for full details.

2025 Grand World Voyage Highlights — Zuiderdam

124 days. Departing Jan. 4, 2025, roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale. 49 total ports in 34 countries across six continents. The voyage will depart from Fort Lauderdale on Jan. 4, 2025 , and sail the original route through March 27—transiting the Panama Canal and making its way to Easter Island before crossing the South Pacific to Australia , through Indonesia and Sri Lanka and south to Cape Town , by way of the Seychelles . It then proceeds along west Africa to Walvis Bay, Namibia , and Praia , Ilha de Santiago , Cape Verde . After calls in the Canary Islands, the sailing enters the Mediterranean via Gibraltar and completes a full loop of the sea as far east as Egypt and Turkey , before returning west via Italy and Spain . After a call to Lisbon, Portugal , the cruise visits Tangier, Morocco , before crossing the Atlantic, bound for San Juan, Puerto Rico . The sailing then ends three days later in Fort Lauderdale on May 9, 2025 . Six overnight calls: Callao, Peru (two nights); Easter Island; Papeete, Tahiti; Sydney, Australia; Cape Town; Barcelona, Spain. Six late-night departures: Manta, Ecuador; Seychelles; Cape Town; Alexandria, Egypt ; and Valletta , Malta. Memorable Moments: Panama Canal transit, two nights at Callao allowing time to visit Machu Picchu, Easter Island, Pitcairn , scenic cruising in the Great Barrier Reef, two full days in Cape Town. The following ports are scheduled for the altered portion of the itinerary:



Tuesday, March 25-

March 26 Cape Town, South Africa Overnight 10:00 PM Friday, March 28 Walvis Bay, Namibia Noon 7:00 PM Friday, April 4 Praia, Ilha de Santiago, Cape Verde 8:00 AM 5:00 PM Monday, April 7 Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canarias, Spain 8:00 AM 5:00 PM Tuesday, April 8 Funchal, Madeira, Portugal 8:00 AM 5:00 PM Thursday, April 10 Gibraltar, Gibraltar 8:00 AM 4:00 PM Friday, April 11 Cartagena (Murcia), Spain 9:00 AM 5:00 PM Sunday, April 13 Valletta, Malta Noon 11:00 PM Wednesday, April 16 Alexandria (Cairo), Egypt 6:00 AM Midnight Friday, April 18 Kusadasi (Ephesus), Turkey 7:00 AM 6:00 PM Saturday, April 19 Piraeus (Athens), Greece 7:00 AM 5:00 PM Monday, April 21 Naples (Pompeii), Italy 8:00 AM 5:00 PM Tuesday, April 22 Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy 7:00 AM 9:00 PM Wednesday, April 23 Olbia, Sardinia, Italy 7:00 AM 2:00 PM Thursday, April 24 Barcelona, Spain 10:00 AM Overnight Friday, April 25 Barcelona, Spain Overnight 5:00 PM Saturday, April 26 Alicante, Spain 8:00 AM 5:00 PM Monday, April 28 Lisbon, Portugal 7:00 AM 4:00 PM Tuesday, April 29 Tangier (Tétouan), Morocco 9:00 AM 4:00 PM Tuesday, May 6 San Juan, Puerto Rico, USA Noon 8:00 PM Friday, May 9 FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, USA 7:00 AM



Grand Rendezvous in Barcelona

When Zuiderdam calls at Barcelona for an overnight visit on April 24, 2025, she will rendezvous with Volendam, sailing the 133-Day Grand Voyage: Pole to Pole for a once-in-a-lifetime "Grand Meetup." While in Barcelona, guests and crew aboard both ships will share in a special celebration.

Booking Bonus Offers

Guests who book the full 124-day Grand World Voyage by June 3, 2024, receive onboard spending credits and amenities valued at up to $8,500 per person. New perks for all guests who book early feature complimentary Surf Wi-Fi package, a $500 air credit per person if booked through Flight Ease, and complimentary roundtrip airport transfers.

Additional extras can include complimentary luggage delivery service to and from the Fort Lauderdale airport, prepaid crew appreciation and laundry and drycleaning service when booking certain stateroom categories. Terms and conditions apply. Visit hollandamerica.com for full details.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering an ideal perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests enjoy the best entertainment at sea each evening and dining venues featuring exclusive dishes by world-famous chefs. A new global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish on board, sourced and served locally in regions around the world.

