Culinary highlights include Alaska dishes by Fresh Fish Ambassador Chef Morimoto and new Alaska-themed cocktails by acclaimed bartender Sam Ross

SEATTLE, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line is debuting "Glacier Day" on its Alaska cruises as it rolls out new programming within its "We Love Alaska" on board experience. The new offerings include Alaska Up Close presentations as well as culinary and beverage experiences to help foster a deeper connection to the people, history and culture of the state. The 2024 season kicks off April 27 from Vancouver and May 4 from Seattle.

"Holland America Line continues to focus on bringing regional and local experiences on board every cruise, with our Alaska sailings leading the way in authentic programming, localized cuisine, and now special events like 'Glacier Day'," said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer of Holland America Line. "We continue to cultivate like-minded partnerships and fine-tune everything from cocktails to wildlife maps to ensure our guests are completely immersed in all facets of Alaska."

Alaska Season Itineraries and Cruisetours

Through September 2024, guests can embark on Holland America Line's Alaska cruises and Cruisetours from Vancouver and Seattle aboard Eurodam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam, Westerdam and Zaandam. In addition to seven-day itineraries, guests can take longer 14-day cruises and a new 28-day Arctic Circle Solstice Legendary Voyage that includes 12 Alaska ports.

Cruisetours range from nine to 18 days and include a one-, two- or three-day visit to Denali National Park. Select Cruisetours also include a journey into the wilds of Canada's Yukon. Holland America Line remains the only cruise line that offers overland tours to the Yukon combined with an Alaska cruise and Denali experience.

'Glacier Day' Puts a Spotlight on Alaska's Majestic Glaciers

As a leader in Alaska cruising, Holland America Line offers more glacier experiences than any other cruise line. The new Glacier Day includes sighting times, scenic commentary, presentations, informational viewing stations, photo opportunities, Dutch Pea Soup on deck, Glacier Ice cocktails, insightful talks by Glacier Bay National Park Rangers and Huna cultural interpreters, an open bow for viewing, and more.

Every Alaska cruise includes a visit to one or more of Alaska's iconic glacier destinations: Glacier Bay National Park, Hubbard Glacier, Dawes Glacier, and the Twin Sawyer Glaciers of Tracy Arm. Shore excursions also offer the opportunity to visit additional glaciers, including Mendenhall and Portage glaciers.

Serving Fresh Fish in Alaska

Holland America continues to build on its groundbreaking Global Fresh Fish program, which includes being the only cruise line with Alaska seafood certified sustainable by the Responsible Fisheries Management (RFM) and bringing locally sourced fresh fish from port to plate in less than 48 hours. In addition to the seafood and other local delicacies served on the menus, ships in Alaska will serve three exclusive dishes created by the brand's Fresh Fish Ambassador Chef Morimoto: Fresh Black Cod Yuzu, Morimoto Epice Lobster and Fresh Halibut XO.

A new Alaska Seafood Boil will be offered once per cruise in Lido Market for a surcharge. The foodie feast will serve Ivar's Northwest-Style Clam Chowder, Dungeness Cruise Clusters, Alaska Salmon, Penn Cove Clams, Penn Cove Mussels and a Shrimp Bucket, with Triple Berry Crisp and vanilla ice cream for dessert.

Offered once per cruise, all dishes on the Alaska Brunch menu in the Dining Room were created with the influence of fresh, local Alaskan and Pacific Northwest ingredients. The selections range from sweet to savory and include Alaskan Blueberry Pancakes, Salmon & Potato Chowder, Wild Forest Mushroom and Tarragon Crepes, Kodiak Steak and Egg Skillet, Crab and Hot Smoked Salmon Cakes, Biscuits with Gravy and Alaskan Reindeer Sausage, and Home Smoked Gulf of Alaska Cod Benny.

Bartender Sam Ross Creates Alaska Cocktails

Acclaimed bartender Sam Ross created a menu of exclusive cocktails that will be featured in the bars on all Alaska ships: Juneau AK, Klondiker, PNW Penicillin, Mosquito, Midnight Sun and Frontier Champagne Flip. Ross was the 2011 "U.S. Bartender of the Year" and his flagship bar, Attaboy, won the 2022 award for "Best Bar in the U.S." by The World's 50 Best Bars. Ross is credited with creating two of the most famous modern classic cocktails: Penicillin and Paper Plane.

New Exclusive 'Killer Whale Pale Ale' Available On Board

Holland America Line is debuting a new "Killer Whale Pale Ale" on all Alaska cruises. The beer was produced in collaboration with Pike Brewing – Seattle's oldest craft brewery – and features notes of honey, citrus and tropical fruits. The label artwork was created in collaboration with Native Artist Rico Worl, a member of the Tlingit and Athabascan community, who also designed the Native artwork featured on the Alaska menus. The Killer Whale Pale Ale label represents the food chain in the Pacific Northwest, with a seal deftly maneuvering out of the grasp of a killer whale.

More Wildlife Viewing than Any Other Cruise Line

Alaska is synonymous with stunning wilderness, and Holland America Line offers more ways to see wildlife in its natural habitat. Alaska ships carry an expert on board to help guests witness the majestic animals found in the region, and a Wildlife Spotting Guide points out the native animals found along the cruise route and includes a map with the best places to see each species. Ashore, Holland America Line offers nearly 180 shore excursions to see species of all kinds.

On Deck for a Cause Continues to Support Alaska's Parks

Holland America Line will continue to donate proceeds from its "On Deck for a Cause" charitable event aboard ships in the region to Alaska Geographic, the nonprofit education partner of Alaska's parks, forests, refuges and conservation lands. Called "On Deck for a Cause: Alaska's Parks," guests on all Alaska cruises will be invited to donate $25 to participate in a noncompetitive 5K fundraising walk aboard every sailing. Funds raised through "On Deck for a Cause: Alaska's Parks" will go to support education, science and research in Alaska's parks. The 2023 Alaska season raised more than $100,000 for Alaska Geographic.

Standby Program Offers Reduced Rates for Seattle and Vancouver Cruises

Guests with easy access to Seattle or Vancouver have an opportunity to cruise to Alaska at a reduced rate of $49 per person, per day with Holland America Line's Standby program. Travelers who sign up for a cruise are alerted between seven and two days before departure if they will be sailing. Solo cruisers also only pay $49 per day and do not incur a single supplement for a double stateroom.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Find Holland America Line on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and the Holland America Blog. You can also access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering an ideal perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests enjoy the best entertainment at sea each evening and dining venues featuring exclusive dishes by world-famous chefs. A new global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish on board, sourced and served locally in regions around the world.

CONTACT: Bill Zucker PHONE: 800-637-5029, 206-626-9890 EMAIL: pr@hollandamerica.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/holland-america-line-set-to-debut-new-glacier-day-and-enhanced-alaska-focused-experiences-on-every-alaska-cruise-in-2024-302119613.html

SOURCE Holland America Line