SEATTLE, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line is enticing travelers to plan now and book a warm-weather vacation for this winter with a new "Save on Sunshine" offer that kicks off Friday, July 19, 2024. The special promotion features up to 40% off fares, free prepaid crew appreciation and 50% reduced deposits.

Save On Sunshine is available on select departures from September 2024 through April 2025 and features cruises and combined back-to-back Collectors' Voyages ranging from four to 58 days to a variety of Holland America Line's destinations. Sailings include the Caribbean, Mexico, Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Tahiti, the Pacific Coast, South America and Antarctica, Hawaii and Panama Canal, plus several cruises over the winter holidays. Bookings must be made by Aug. 20, 2024, to take advantage of the offer.

"Soon enough winter weather will have us all dreaming about cruising to warmer destinations, and with the Save on Sunshine offer, travellers can plan a tropical vacation now and take advantage of extra savings and amenities," said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line. "Save on Sunshine includes warm weather destinations such as the Caribbean, Mexico, Australia, Asia and South America, plus some of our longer Legendary Voyages."

Save on Sunshine Combines with 'Have It All' Premium Fare

Save on Sunshine is combinable with Holland America Line's "Have it All" premium fare. When booking with Have It All—in addition to the Save on Sunshine fare discounts, free prepaid crew appreciation and reduced deposits—guests receive four high-value amenities: shore excursions, a Signature Beverage Package, specialty dining, and a Wi-Fi Surf Package.

Nearly 300 cruises are included in the Save on Sunshine offer. Example departures:

21-day Panama Canal on Eurodam, Oct. 5, 2024 .

on Eurodam, . 7-day Eastern Caribbean on Nieuw Amsterdam, Nov. 10, 2024 .

on Nieuw Amsterdam, . 11-day Eastern Caribbean Wayfare on Eurodam, Nov. 27, 2024 .

on Eurodam, . 9-day Southern Caribbean on Rotterdam , Nov. 29, 2024 .

on , . 7-day Western Caribbean Holiday on Nieuw Statendam, Dec. 21, 2024 .

on Nieuw Statendam, . 12-day Panama Canal Sunfarer Holiday on Rotterdam , Dec. 29, 2024 .

on , . 10-day Western Caribbean on Eurodam, Jan. 8, 2025 .

on Eurodam, . 15-day Panama Canal on Zaandam, March 7, 2025 .

Taxes, fees and port expenses are now included in all cruise fares. Save on Sunshine is not valid on Grand Voyages or cruises three days or less. Visit hollandamerica.com for full terms and conditions.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for 150+ years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering an ideal perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests enjoy the best entertainment at sea, and dining venues featuring exclusive dishes by world-famous chefs. A new global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish on board, sourced and served locally in regions around the world.

