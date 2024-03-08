MIAMI, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Underscoring its commitment to sustainability, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the world's largest cruise company, today unveiled a new solar park at its Amber Cove Cruise Center in the Dominican Republic. The park's 1,800-plus solar panels will supply 80 percent of the port's energy demand.

Carnival Corporation, Carnival Cruise Line and Amber Cove Cruise Center celebrated with a ribbon cutting that was attended by government, industry and community leaders, including Joel Santos, minister of the presidency of the Dominican Republic, and Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

"As we bring guests to enjoy the beauty and rich culture of the Dominican Republic, we also take our environmental stewardship here and everywhere we visit very seriously," said Duffy. "With this new solar park in Amber Cove, we are furthering our commitment to sustainability at our destinations by focusing on renewable energy sources to power the vast majority of the port's needs."

"On behalf of the Government, we celebrate this achievement, which makes Amber Cove the first cruise terminal in the country with a project of this scale," said Joel Santos, minister of the presidency of the Dominican Republic. "This project will undoubtedly contribute to the production of clean energy and environmental sustainability in Puerto Plata, the first tourist destination in the Dominican Republic."

The shift to renewable solar energy will replace most of the port's current energy sources and reduce its reliance on fossil fuel-based energy, therefore reducing greenhouse gas emissions that would otherwise be produced. In total, the solar park is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 1,000 tons per year – the equivalent to planting more than 30,000 trees.

Located in the heart of the Dominican Republic's north coast just outside the historical town of Puerto Plata, Amber Cove Cruise Center is one of eight leading port destinations and exclusive islands owned and operated by Carnival Corporation. The 25-acre port features restaurants, shops, bars, pools, a zipline, waterfront and hilltop cabanas, and many shore excursion opportunities, such as snorkeling and a waterfall adventure. Four of the company's cruise lines – Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Holland America Line and Princess Cruises – regularly visit the cruise port, which celebrated one million arriving guests last December – accounting for more than half of all cruise guest visits to the Dominican Republic in 2023.

This release includes claims related to our greenhouse gas emissions reductions, goals, initiatives, accomplishments, and progress reports. Supporting data for such greenhouse gas emissions claims, including data verification information, is published in our Sustainability Reports on carnivalcorp.com/sustainability on an annual basis.

