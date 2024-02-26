Kai Sushi with James Beard Foundation Honoree Makoto Okuwa;

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. , Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Sun Princess prepares for its February 28 maiden voyage, the newest ship from Princess Cruises is poised to raise the big ship culinary landscape by offering an unrivaled collection of culinary options from celebrated chefs and celebrity collaborators, as well as ingredients sourced from high-end purveyors, and a lineup of exciting and new experiences. Today the line revealed additional dining experiences exclusively available to guests sailing on the next level Love Boat.

Spellbound by Magic Castle - the Next "Extraordinary Experience" from Princess

The cruise line has announced that Spellbound by Magic Castle will be the latest in Princess Cruises' new category of "Extraordinary Experiences," following the wildly successful 360: An Extraordinary Experience, the remarkable, multi-sensory culinary journey that debuted last year aboard Discovery Princess and Enchanted Princess.

Spellbound by Magic Castle blends the captivating world of magic with the art of culinary and mixology to create an extraordinary innovative immersive dining experience, steeped in magic and adventure.

Just unveiled, the evening begins in an exclusive area of the Horizons Dining Room for a delectable, shared dinner before being escorted to the secluded Spellbound Bar, nestled behind a non-descript door where magic and mixology awaits. Talented, Magic Castle-sponsored magicians perform incredible feats of illusion in themed rooms and theatrical cocktails are delivered by sleight-of-hand servers. With three nightly offerings at 5 pm, 7 pm and 9 pm at limited capacity, advanced bookings are required with a $149 per person cover charge.

Sushi Master Makoto Okuwa Comes Aboard for Kai Sushi

Sun Princess guests eager to try something new will savor Kai Sushi by Makoto Okuwa – reshaping traditional sushi with a creative approach. Through this exclusive partnership, the Master of Edomae-style sushi, Chef Makoto Okuwa, brings his 25 years of experience to Sun Princess with a new concept crafting playful, exquisitely presented dishes paying tribute to Japanese traditions. Edomae-style sushi is a rather modern Japanese cuisine initially created by the Edo (old name for Tokyo) fast food businesses during the 1820's, combining fresh raw fish and cooked rice which is seasoned with vinegar. Chef Okuwa is proud to bring his own variation of sushi appealing to a wide array of palates to Sun Princess. With popular restaurants in Miami, Brazil, Mexico City and Panama and showcasing his skills on Food Network's popular Iron Chef, Chef Okuwa has been recognized by the prestigious James Beard Foundation. Cover charge is $39/person.

Makoto joins other celebrated collaborators with dining options aboard Sun Princess. In addition to Kai Sushi by Makoto, guests can enjoy "The Butcher's Block by Dario," where the world's most famous butcher, Dario Cecchini, grills up perfectly prepared beef and steak; "The Catch by Rudi" a culinary odyssey curated by renowned chef Rudi Sodamin that showcase the ocean's treasures in an exceptional dinner concept; "Love by Britto" which will offer exquisite cuisine against a backdrop of breathtaking views curated by world-renowned artist Romero Britto; and destination-inspired one-of-a-kind cocktail creations at Good Spirits at Sea from celebrity mixologist Rob Floyd.

Royal Afternoon Tea with Royal Chef Darren McGrady

Chef Darren McGrady, personal chef to Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana, Prince William and Harry, plus serving five U.S. presidents - leads a sophisticated Royal Afternoon Tea with Sun Princess guests in the Good Spirits at Sea Lounge. Chef McGrady shares his experiences and stories via visual media, interacting with the live host while guests enjoy a spot of tea and the traditional fixings of scones with clotted cream and jam, tea sandwiches, cookies and pastries. Tea pairings include Earl Grey and English Breakfast, along with more exotic varieties like Lapsang Souchong, Assam and Matcha, and guests may request a glass of bubbly for an added charge. Priced at $30 per person, Royal Afternoon Tea is offered on select sea days and can be reserved in advance.

Sip Wine with Master Winemaker of the Year*, G é rard Bertrand

French winemaker Gérard Bertrand, known around the world for his Cote des Rosés, award-winning rosé and several top-selling French wines, hosts a special wine tasting designed especially for Sun Princess wine enthusiasts. At this special event hosted in the Good Spirits at Sea Lounge, Sun Princess guests will be immersed in the flavors of these bio-diverse wines, the landscape and stories of the region as Gérard and his team interact with them through visual media. Guests can reserve this special event, priced at $40 per person.

Inaugural Menus Created in Collaboration with the Culinary Institute of America

Princess Head of Culinary Arts and Master Chef Rudi Sodamin has teamed up with the esteemed Culinary Institute of America (CIA) to craft all-new, delectable Horizons Dining Room menus for the inaugural Mediterranean season for Sun Princess. Under Chef Rudi's supervision, a team of CIA master chefs will be onboard Sun Princess training the brigade of 252 galley team members to serve up memorable dinner menu items.

In addition to these new collaborations, beginning March 1 Princess will be serving some of the best beef steaks from Four Sixes® Ranch Brand Beef. Drawing from the traditions and legacy of the 154-year-old Four Sixes Ranch, Four Sixes Ranch Brand Beef is nurtured on the legendary ranch itself and across a thoughtfully chosen network of ranches. These locations prioritize quality, effective range management, and sustainability.

The addition of Four Sixes Ranch Brand Beef takes place exactly one year after the world-renowned coffee brand, Lavazza, became the line's official coffee partner, ensuring guests will enjoy the essence and quality of real Italian coffee no matter where they sail with Princess.

Sun Princess guests sailing on the first three cruises can now book dining reservations in Horizons Dining Room, Sabatini's, Crown Grill, Kai Sushi by Makoto, The Butcher's Block by Dario, The Catch by Rudi, Umai Teppanyaki and Umai Hot Pot. In the coming weeks, all guests sailing on upcoming Sun Princess voyages will be able to book additional dining experiences.

"With its unrivaled blend of creativity, quality, choice, and expertise, Sun Princess will set a new standard for food and beverage excellence," said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. "Food and drink excellence is synonymous with experience excellence aboard Princess ships."

Delectable dishes are found throughout the magnificent new ship, with an astonishing selection of 30 new and signature dining and lounge options offering everything savory journeys and entertaining eats to sumptuous sips and satisfying snacks. Not to be outshined, Sun Princess elevates the main dining room experience with a three-story Horizons restaurant boasting stunning aft views that serve as the perfect backdrop for unforgettable dining moments. The restaurant gives guests the ultimate flexibility when it comes to their dining preferences by offering three dining options - traditional seating with two dedicated dining times nightly (Deck 6), reservations and open seating (Deck 7) or anytime dining/no reservations (deck 8).

At 175,500 tons, Sun Princess exudes the iconic and elegant lines Princess is known for, while delivering an evolution of the brand with new eye-catching architectural spectacles like The Dome, the cruise industry's first geodesic feature on the top deck, and The Sphere, the suspended glass Sphere Piazza at the center of the cruise ship.

Sun Princess will offer an array of exciting new entertainment and activity offerings, as well as luxurious staterooms and suites across a broad spectrum of categories.

Inaugural season of Sun Princess cruises to the Mediterranean and the Caribbean are on sale now. More ship details can be found at www.princess.com/sunprincess.

*The Drinks Business magazine named Gérard Bertrand as Master Winemaker of the Year, topping its list of the 100 most outstanding winemakers of 2023.

