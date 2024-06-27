The Line's New "Better than Best Price Guarantee" Lets Smart Shoppers Book Early with Absolute Confidence

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart shoppers looking for the very best price on their 2025 or 2026 cruise vacation will appreciate the new "Better than Best Price Guarantee" from Princess Cruises. From July 1-September 2, 2024, guests can book their dream Princess vacation with the added confidence of knowing they are securing the absolute best price available.

With the "Better than Best Price Guarantee" guests are assured that if they find a better price for the same Princess cruise, stateroom category, and sail date at any time before their final payment, Princess will honor the lower rate and provide 120% of the difference in the form of an onboard credit.

"Our new guarantee underscores the Princess commitment to offering unparalleled value and exceptional service to guests…value that is unmatched by land-based vacations," said Terry Thornton, Princess Cruises chief commercial officer. "With our booking volume for 2025 voyages already nearly 30% higher than it has ever been at this point in the typical booking cycle, securing your spot early has never been more important and this offer not only guarantees the best rates, but also ensures guests can choose their preferred dates and destinations. This way, guests can enjoy the best selection of Princess worldwide destinations and accommodations, knowing they have the best rate available for their cruise."

How it Works

If a guest who books a cruise between July 1 and September 2, 2024, for any 2025 or 2026 departure, finds an active, publicly available lower price for the identical verified booking on princess.com prior to the final payment of the cruise, guests can submit a Guarantee Claim Form and Princess will give the guest an onboard credit (OBC) with a value of 120% of the difference between what the guest actually paid for the original booking the located fare (or other mutually agreed makegood). Full terms and conditions can be found here: https://www.princess.com/en-us/plan/best-price-guarantee/terms-and-conditions.

All 16 ships in the Princess fleet offer well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities.

No matter the cruise, Princess delivers a premium vacation with the line's award-winning, signature Princess MedallionClass experience which offers unparalleled service and personalization. Guests booking can take advantage of inclusive packages like Princess Plus and Princess Premier which add popular amenities like WiFi, beverages, desserts, fitness classes, crew gratuities and more at an even greater savings of up 65% when the inclusive package amenities are purchased separately.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/princess-cruises-launches-cruise-industrys-best-price-guarantee-on-2025--2026-cruises-302183853.html

SOURCE Princess Cruises