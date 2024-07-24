Newest Ship - Star Princess - 1 of 8 Ships Headlining 2026 Alaska Season

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises, the leading cruise line in Alaska, today unveiled its biggest-ever Alaska season for 2026, highlighted by the debut of the newest ship in its fleet, Star Princess. The exciting, expanded Alaska program for 2026 features eight ships, 180 departures, and 19 destinations, providing travelers with an unparalleled selection of Alaska adventures by sea, or by both land and sea.

For the first time, guests will have the opportunity to explore Alaska aboard a Sphere Class ship as Star Princess sails her first summer season in the Great Land, offering unparalleled views of glaciers and wildlife. As the second ship in the Sphere Class following Sun Princess, Star Princess launches in fall 2025 and promises an elevated cruising experience. A true engineering marvel and a global citizen, this ship features innovative architectural spectacles like The Dome, the industry's first geodesic structure, and The Sphere, a suspended glass Piazza. Additionally, it is celebrated, along with sister ship Sun Princess, as the greatest foodie destination at sea, promising to tantalize taste buds with world-class culinary offerings.

Bookings open August 1 with the "Better Than Best Price Guarantee" offering the best rates and 120% of the price difference as onboard credit if a lower rate is found before final payment. This promotion ends September 2, 2024 with full details here.

"2026 will reinforce Princess' leadership in Alaska vacations. The deployment of the magnificent Star Princess to Alaska for the first time will offer guests unprecedented views, luxurious accommodations, and the finest food, beverages and entertainment ever seen in the Great Land. Our guests will experience Alaska like never before aboard our innovative Sphere Class ship," said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. "Whether you're a first-time cruiser or a seasoned traveler, Princess is the ultimate choice for luxury and adventure, with awe-inspiring glaciers, unforgettable wildlife encounters, and the freshest seafood imaginable."

Highlights for Alaska in 2026 include:

Eight Ships Sailing Alaska in 2026

For 2026, guests can choose from 180 departures from five convenient ports aboard eight incredible ships, including the new Star Princess. Options include:

Voyage of the Glaciers: Discovery Princess, Grand Princess, Coral Princess, and Island Princess will offer seven-day journeys to experience the breathtaking views of two Alaska glaciers—and Princess has more visits to Glacier Bay National Park than any other cruise line. Can't get enough? These itineraries are combinable for adventure-seekers, nature enjoyers and Alaska lovers to indulge in a 14-day Voyage of the Glaciers Grand Adventure.

and will offer seven-day journeys to experience the breathtaking views of two glaciers—and Princess has more visits to Glacier Bay National Park than any other cruise line. Can't get enough? These itineraries are combinable for adventure-seekers, nature enjoyers and lovers to indulge in a 14-day Voyage of the Glaciers Grand Adventure. Inside Passage: Guests can enjoy seven- to 20-day cruises and up to four glacier-viewing experiences when they sail the Inside Passage and visit the highest-rated Alaska destinations and lesser-known gems from convenient homeports including weekend departures from Seattle ( Royal Princess and Star Princess ), San Francisco ( Ruby Princess ), Vancouver, B.C. ( Emerald Princess ), and Los Angeles ( Emerald Princess).

Guests can enjoy seven- to 20-day cruises and up to four glacier-viewing experiences when they sail the Inside Passage and visit the highest-rated destinations and lesser-known gems from convenient homeports including weekend departures from ( and ), ( ), ( ), and ( Longer Sailings: Guests who want to spend more time with Princess this Alaska season can opt for a 20-day Ultimate Alaska Solstice on Ruby Princess sailing roundtrip from San Francisco , and a 16-day Inside Passage on Emerald Princess roundtrip from Los Angeles .

Adventures Ashore

Princess gives guests the chance to expand their cruise experience with exciting and authentic shore excursions at their ports of call. From "Cook My Catch" fishing for dinner, flying on a helicopter through mountainous views, watching breaching whales, and more, guests have a plethora of exciting excursions to choose from.

Award-Winning, Onboard Activities with "North to Alaska with Princess" Program

The award-winning "North to Alaska with Princess" program enriches each Alaska cruise with cultural and educational activities, including naturalist talks, a planetarium Northern Lights experience, and a deliciously fresh local Alaska seafood menu. In addition, the popular Junior Ranger program for young cruisers, ensures guests of all ages enjoy their Alaska cruise as they explore the Great Land's rich history.

Cruisetours – Cruise, Rail and Lodge in Interior of Alaska

Combining a cruise with a land tour is a great way to maximize an Alaska vacation, including the chance to visit Denali National Park and beyond. The 2026 season includes more than 20 cruisetour options.

One highlight is the 15-night National Parks Tour, perfect for those who want to seamlessly get their National Parks Passport stamped. Guests will adventure to five of Alaska's most breathtaking parks including Glacier Bay, Denali, Wrangell-St. Elias, Kenai Fjords National Park, and Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park in Skagway. This experience combines a seven-day cruise, scenic rail travel, with eight nights ashore, including stays at four Princess-owned wilderness lodges.

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

