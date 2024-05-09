Princess Cruises to Sail Largest-Ever Europe Cruise and Cruisetour Season in 2026

New Sun Princess One of Five to Sail Region

Season Also Features Total Solar Eclipse Cruise - Return to Copenhagen –

Plus New Roundtrip Rome Itineraries

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises is going big in Europe for 2026. The "Love Boat" line today announced that its 2026 European cruise and cruisetour season will be its biggest ever, with five Princess cruise ships sailing the region, including the sensational new Sun Princess. Set to sail on a record-breaking 222 cruises, guests will have unparalleled opportunities to explore the beauty and diversity of Europe.

Running March through November 2026, the European season features 59 unique itineraries, visiting 101 destinations across 29 countries, ranging from five to 42 nights. Highlights of the upcoming season include an opportunity to experience the 2026 total solar eclipse; sail on the newest Princess ship – Sun Princess; the return of roundtrip cruises from Copenhagen and new itineraries from Rome. The robust season goes on sale May 23, 2024.

"There's incredible demand for European vacations and we don't see that slowing down anytime soon," said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer for Princess Cruises. "Guests should book early as our best pricing will be when these cruises first go on sale. Our 2026 season delivers the best of Europe with incredible voyages visiting a mix of marquee ports, as well as smaller, off-the-beaten-path spots offering guests their very own personalized journey."

2026 Europe Highlights

Sun Princess, the next-level Love Boat from Princess, will sail 7-, 14- and 21-night Mediterranean voyages departing from Civitavecchia (Rome), Piraeus (Athens), and Barcelona. Guests on a 14- and 21-night voyage can enjoy an itinerary without calling to the same port twice for a Grand Mediterranean Adventure.

Itinerary Sample: A seven-night Mediterranean voyage sails roundtrip from Piraeus ( Athens ) to Barcelona , calling at Santorini, Kotor, Corfu, and Messina ( Sicily ).

The newest Princess ship is a true engineering marvel, offering an extraordinary cruise experience with not-to-be-missed culinary, entertainment and luxury accommodations. Sun Princess debuts new eye-catching experience venues including The Dome, a groundbreaking geodesic, glass-enclosed structure at the top of the ship inspired by the terraces of Santorini. The outward and suspended Sphere Atrium, the namesake of this new class of ship, takes the central Piazza hub of the ship into a new dimension. With 30 inviting restaurant and bar venues with an unprecedented collection of celebrity collaborators, high-end ingredients and culinary experiences, Sun Princess has something for every guest to love.

The 3,660-guest Sky Princess will return for its sixth year to home port in Southampton. Sky Princess takes guests on itineraries ranging from seven to 28 nights to destinations including Northern Europe, the Canary Islands, and the Mediterranean.

On August 12, 2026, Sky Princess will sail directly into the "path of totality" on a special 14-night Total Solar Eclipse Cruise which also visits France, Spain and Portugal. The cruise departs Southampton August 8, 2026.

NEW for 2026 is a 28-night Northern Europe and Mediterranean itinerary sailing roundtrip Southampton and calling to Skagen, Copenhagen, Warnemunde (for Berlin), Stockholm (overnight), Helsinki, Tallinn, Visby, Zeebrugge (for Brussels/Bruges), Southampton, Vigo, Cadiz (for Seville), Malaga, Cartagena, Gibraltar, Lisbon, Bilbao, Le Verdon (for Bordeaux). Departs September 12, 2026.

NEW for 2026, the 3,660-guest Enchanted Princess offers Mediterranean itineraries roundtrip from Civitavecchia (Rome), ranging from five, seven, eight, and 14-nights.

Itinerary Sample: A seven-night Mediterranean & Adriatic sailing roundtrip Rome (Civitavecchia) to Dubrovnik, Kotor and Corfu.

For the first time-ever, the 3,560-guest Majestic Princess is sailing roundtrip from Southampton, offering British Isles and Northern Europe itineraries ranging from 11, 12 and 14 nights. British Isles voyages take guests to historic ports across England, Wales, Ireland, Northern Ireland and Scotland, while the Northern Europe itineraries include stops in Scandinavia, Iceland, the Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium.

Itinerary Sample: A 14-night Northern Europe cruise visits Haugesund ( Norway ), Skjolden/Sognefjord ( Norway ), Olden/Nordfjord ( Norway ), Aalesund ( Norway ), Reykjavik ( Iceland ), Isafjordur ( Iceland ), Akureyri ( Iceland ).

Princess Cruises returns to Copenhagen after six years with the 2,670-guest Sapphire Princess, providing 12-night Northern Europe itineraries.

Itinerary Sample: Visits to Skagen, Oslo , Gdynia, Klaipeda, Riga , Tallinn , Helsinki , Nynashamn (for Stockholm ), and Visby.

Prior to sailing from Copenhagen, Sapphire Princess sails in the Mediterranean for two months between March and April 2026, from Barcelona, plus itineraries sailing roundtrip from Civitavecchia (Rome).

Cruisetours: Guests can combine a Europe cruise with multiple days on land to experience more of the region with five cruisetours to choose from. Guests can choose to sightsee in the cosmopolitan city of Madrid on the Highlights of Spain cruisetour, visit Florence and Rome on the Classic Italy cruisetour, explore Mediterranean treasures on the Best of Greece cruisetour or take in the spectacular landscapes of Ireland on the Ring of Kerry cruisetour.

Grand Adventures and Passages: All five ships sail ultimate transatlantic crossings, offering voyages ranging between 14- and 29-nights.

More Ashore: 19 ports include 'More Ashore' late-night stays on select itineraries, and three ports provide overnight stays – Alta, Hamburg and Stockholm.

With Princess Plus and Premier inclusive packages guests enjoy the ultimate in savings by adding popular amenities like WiFi, beverages, fitness classes, crew gratuities and more at an even greater savings of up 65% when amenities are purchased separately.

Princess Captain's Circle members can take advantage of an early booking window starting May 16, 2024, and are eligible for a special discount if booking before August 31, 2024.

